“The Suns were talking so much sh*t with us, but this is a disgrace”: Anthony Edwards blasts Chris Paul and co. for their blowout Game 7 loss vs Luka Doncic and Mavs

Anthony Edwards was one of the many people blasting the Phoenix Suns for their 33-point Game 7 blowout loss against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Despite playing some incredible basketball all season long, the Phoenix Suns had a rather ugly end to their 2021-2022 campaign. Getting outplayed by the Mavericks in the final game of their Western Conference Semi-Finals series, Chris Paul and co. suffered an embarrassing 123-90 blowout loss in Game 7, yesterday night.

Anthony Edwards was one of the many fans who trolled the defending Western Conference champions for their awful performance on Sunday. Posting a video of the game on his Instagram, the Timberwolves youngster didn’t hold back with his nasty comments:

“I remember we were playing Phoenix. They were talking so much sh*t, telling us we better make the playoffs, we ain’t gonna make the playoffs. We outta the playoffs, but y’all, this is a disgrace, bruh.”

Anthony Edwards on the Suns: “They were talking so much sh*t (to us)…this is a disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/B96I4klEo1 — Jake (@JakeNFLNBA) May 16, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Anthony Edwards berates the Suns for their Game 7 loss vs the Mavericks

As soon as Ant uploaded the Instagram story, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ant when he seen the Mavs up 40 during Game 7 pic.twitter.com/CD38Uc2WFL — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 16, 2022

Everyone loves Ant 😂 — O🅿️timistic Warriors fan (@GoIdenState) May 16, 2022

Daily reminder from my account that Anthony Edwards is the best. pic.twitter.com/3GyoWlFPWK — C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) May 16, 2022

And just like that… Anthony Edwards is now one of my favorite NBA players. https://t.co/vfbUY0dpj8 — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) May 16, 2022

No one seems happier than Edwards seeing the Suns eliminate from the playoffs.