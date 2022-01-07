“Being around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, even when I don’t play, I learn a lot”: Jonathan Kuminga comments on why he wouldn’t change a thing despite his low minutes with the Warriors

Warriors’ star rookie Jonathan Kuminga talks about the chances he gets with the Warriors, despite his limited minutes

Being in the NBA is a dream for everyone who has ever enjoyed the game of basketball. However, only an elite few actually get to realize their dream. In the NBA, usually, the struggling teams get the draft lottery and pick the cream of every year’s draft class. This often leads to the rookies having huge loads on their shoulders from the moment they step into the league.

Jonathan Kuminga was picked by the Warriors as the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Unlike a lot of his draft mates, Kuminga has not been in the races for any of the rookie awards. A big reason for the same is his limited minutes with the team, all because the Dubs have a solid roster, and JK has to earn his spot in the rotation.

As of late, Kuminga has been getting more minutes, and he’s constantly showing signs of improvement when given the chance.

Jonathan Kuminga discusses whether he would have chosen more minutes over this

After the game today, Kuminga was asked about whether he would have chosen to go to a team where he gets a lot of minutes or to stay in his current situation. Jonathan replied and said,

“I feel like this is the greatest situation I am in. Even when I don’t play, there is something I learn. Even when I’m doing something wrong, I always got Andre, Draymond, Steph, everybody coming over and telling me that I need to do this to get better. When I did bad, people come up and talk to me. If I had to go to a team where I had to shoot the ball every moment, I wasn’t really going to learn… I’ll say both options are good, but the one I’m in is the best one.”

Great question posed to Jonathan Kuminga about his unique situation of playing on being a lottery pick playing on a good team w limited playing time as opposed to getting heavy minutes on a worse team pic.twitter.com/Df1pA6tAjX — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 7, 2022

Kuminga has shown real promise and is proving to be an exciting young player. With the Warriors, he would continue to grow and blossom into a great talent.