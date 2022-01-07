“With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

Sources have been reporting that Kawhi Leonard is reported “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a “strong possibility” to make his return this season.

Back in June, during the second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard has suffered a partially torn right ACL. Due to this gruesome injury, The Klaw missed out on the remainder of the series, as well as the Clippers-Suns Western Conference Finals clash.

The 2-time Finals MVP was indefinitely out and many even expected him to be sidelined for the entire 2021-2022 season. However, 39 games into this campaign, and league’s sources have stated that Kawhi has been making “ahead of schedule” in his rehab and could possibly be making his return this season.

During the Clippers-Suns clash, Chris Haynes reported:

“The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for all of this season, due to recovery from that torn ACL. But there’s some good news! League sourced have informed me that Kawhi Leonard is actually ahead of schedule in his rehab and that a return this season is a strong possibility.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Kawhi Leonard could possibly be making his return this season

As soon as the news of Leonard making his possible return went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

When asked about Kawhi’s status, coach Ty Lue said:

“There’s optimism, but I still don’t really know. I’d like to have a lot of guys back right now.”

LAC has been struggling with their All-Star duo of Leonard and Paul George out. Lue’s boys are currently a 19-20 record team, sitting 8th in the West.