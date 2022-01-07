Basketball

“With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

“With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Being around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, even when I don't play, I learn a lot": Jonathan Kuminga comments on why he wouldn't change a thing despite his low minutes with the Warriors
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return
“With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

Sources have been reporting that Kawhi Leonard is reported “ahead of schedule” on his rehab…