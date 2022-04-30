Basketball

“Chris Paul had hotel rooms set up to watch playoff games and play cards”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals CP3 instituting a curfew for his teammates in NOLA

"Chris Paul had hotel rooms set up to watch playoff games and play cards": NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals CP3 instituting a curfew for his teammates in NOLA
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Cena has stolen shamelessly" - John Cena accused of stealing lyrics by one of his favourite rappers
Next Article
"It's weird, but I guess they'll probably go back to Reigns vs Lesnar" - Is WWE planning to renew The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar feud again?
NBA Latest Post
"Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview": The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns' superstar before attending his game
“Kendall Jenner Talks About Boyfriend Devin Booker in Rare Interview”: The KWUTK star discusses what it is to like to date the Phoenix Suns’ superstar before attending his game

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been the talk of the town, and finally, NBA…