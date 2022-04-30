“Chris Paul had hotel rooms set up to watch playoff games and play cards”: NBA Insider Brian Windhorst reveals CP3 instituting a curfew for his teammates in NOLA

Veteran point guard Chris Paul had instituted a curfew for his Suns teammates during their road games in New Orleans.

After giving the Suns fans a massive scare, Chris Paul and co took care of matters during Game Six defeating the Pelicans in NOLA. Devin Booker would return to the lineup after missing three games due to a hamstring injury. However, Game Six was a Chris Paul Show.

The Suns will now face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the western conference semi-finals. During a recent episode of Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective, the ESPN analyst revealed CP3 instituting a curfew for his Suns teammates during their road games against the Pelicans.

These rules didn’t come from the coaching staff or the management’s end but were Paul’s brainchild. While Windy is unsure regarding the timing of the curfew, he revealed Paul had hotel rooms set up for him and his teammates to watch the playoff games and play cards.

With the team sticking together as a unit and adhering to the Point God’s rules, results would follow, with the Suns getting the W in Game Six and clinching the series.

Chris Paul and the Suns are not settling for anything less than a championship.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals despite being up 2-0 initially, the Suns returned better than before in the 2021-22 season. Monty Williams and his men would end their campaign with 64-wins, the highest in franchise history.

The duo of Cp3 and D-Book formed the best backcourt duo this season, with Paul leading the league in assists and Booker making a case for the MVP. Suns forward Mikal Bridges showed tremendous growth, especially on the defensive end of the schemes.

The 36-year-old Paul led by example, taking the reigns of his team in clutch moments, especially during the absence of Booker. In the game-clinching win against the Pelicans, CP3 dropped 33-points on 100% FG and had 8-assists during the game.

Chris Paul close out game: — Perfect from the field

— Perfect from three

— Perfect from the line

— Most playoff points ever without missing

— Most playoff field goals ever without missing POINT. GOD. pic.twitter.com/oQuu6WGfSA — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2022

Having played 17-seasons in the NBA, Paul has established himself as one of the all-time point guards. The twelve-time All-Star possesses a high basketball IQ and is one of the top floor generals. However, there is still a championship ring missing from his decorated resume.

Thus one hopes CP3 seals the deal this year, completing the Suns’ iconic season with a championship.