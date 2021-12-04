“Zion Williamson can barely even lift his feet off the ground”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Pels youngster was seen shooting around prior to the Mavs matchup

Before the New Orleans Pelicans-Dallas Mavericks game tipped off, Zion Williamson was seen getting his shots up at the team’s shoot-around.

The New Orleans Pelicans have played 25 games in this season so far, and fans are yet to see Zion Williamson in action. Sitting out with an apparent foot injury, the 21-year-old has visibly gained some weight this offseason.

Tonight, in a contest with 5 lead changes and 4 ties, it was Brandon Ingram and co. grabbing their 7th game of the season, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 107-91. However, it was the moment, even before tip-off, that had people’s attention. During the team’s shoot-around, the injured Williamson was seen getting his shots up.

Zion Williamson getting some shots up at the Pelicans shoot around today. 👀 (via @_Andrew_Lopez) pic.twitter.com/quEL2y9kyw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 3, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Zion Williamson gets his shots up before the Pels-Mavs contest

As soon as the clip of Williamson went viral, NBA Twitter went viral on social media.

Zion’s physique should really be a concern for the team. While fans hope to see him take on the court soon, the organization will have to make sure he’s 100% fit to play to prevent any further gruesome injuries. Till that time, we hope the 6-foot-7 forward continues to work on rehabbing his foot, suit up for NOLA as soon as possible and help them grab some wins.