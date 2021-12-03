“Y’all really counted the Phoenix Suns out, now look at them demolish your favorite team”: NBA Twitter applauds Devin Booker and co for setting a franchise record of 18 straight wins

Defeating the Detroit Pistons 114-103, the Phoenix Suns grab their 18th straight win, the longest winning streak in franchise history.

Several NBA fans, analysts, and former legends termed the Phoenix Suns team’s last season’s run to the finals as a “fluke”. Enthusiasts stripped off Devin Booker and the team of the credits they rightfully deserved, after making the postseason in 10 years and the finals in almost 3 decades.

Despite being last season’s finalists, the Suns were not even the top 4 teams, who the executives and scouts voted on, for winning the Western Conference, let alone win the title. Taking this disrespect personally, Chris Paul and his Suns squad entered this 2021-2022 campaign eager to prove their naysayers wrong.

Currently, Monty Williams’ boys are playing the best basketball in the league. Having not lost since 28th October, the Suns are on a roll. And recently, as they defeated the Pistons 114-103, Phoenix extended their winning streak to 18 games, a feat never achieved in the franchise before.

Phoenix sets a franchise record pic.twitter.com/TPlpNteBkU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts Phoenix Suns extends their winning streak to a franchise-best 18 wins

During the span of these 18 games, the Suns defeated some powerhouses like the Warriors, the Nets, the Nuggets, and the Mavericks. Post the Suns-Pistons matchup, head coach Williams had a few words of encouragement for his team.

”I haven’t talked about streaks of any kind just because we have been so focused on improving. But it is really cool to be a part of something like that.”

”It is hard to win in this league and we are not satisfied but it is special. To do it in front of our fan base, in a special city like this with the history of this franchise is pretty cool and I want our guys to enjoy it.”

“We got more to do and more to come.” Coach Monty Williams pic.twitter.com/pRUoQMZdXR — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 3, 2021

As soon as the Suns clinched the 18th win, and made franchise history, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

The Fellas Made History! Just Amazing Enjoy It Planet Orange! pic.twitter.com/UgykctQYrg — Thrilled Cardinals Fan☀ (@Beasley124) December 3, 2021

The Phoenix Suns 18 straight wins The Media pic.twitter.com/GUvnhIEOOD — DARIUS A (@IAMDARIUSALFORD) December 3, 2021

They said 2020 was a fluke… pic.twitter.com/rT8aAodtmk — Kamrin ⁶ (@KP_905_) December 3, 2021

THE NBA IS GOOD WHEN THE PHOENIX SUNS ARE GOOD pic.twitter.com/me4ZXMtuHP — MOC (@moc_dude) December 3, 2021

Phoenix Suns have surely put the league notice. Currently placed 1st in the West with a league-best 19-3 record, the Suns will hope to find the same successes they found last season.

They will be playing against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors team on Friday. Tune in on NBA TV at 10 PM ET to find out whether or not the Warriors are able to break Phoenix’s unbelievable streak.