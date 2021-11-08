"The chemistry that we have is very different from the previous years'': Joel Embiid takes shots at Ben Simmons as Sixers go atop Eastern Conference despite missing their All-Star

Philadelphia 76ers are a legitimate finals contenders – beating everyone but 2 in their first 10 games

Joel Embiid put out a bold statement that the Sixers are a much more complete team than the previous years. This seems to be a direct shot at Ben Simmons and him messing up the team chemistry. All the talent in the world cannot get you any accolades if you cannot have chemistry with the team.

The team right now is spaced really well – surrounding Embiid with good shooters makes it a perfect game plan. The best part about this floor plan is that Embiid also can shoot from the outside making him a presence both inside and out. The Curry Brothers may be one of the best sibling duo to play in the league – Junior Curry is shooting lights out. He’s been scoring a career best 17 points a game and 50% from 3.

A lot of the offense used to run through Simmons until last season, this one started with a lot more fluid ball movement. Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz have been integral pieces working very well for the team too.

Trust the Process – A phrase that has been synonymous with the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers may have finally completed the process – They are playing with immense confidence right now. Their roster seems to be working well together, and its translating to very good ball movement. They are currently on a 6 game winning streak and at the top of the conference. Their only two losses have come in New York, losing to both the Nets and the Knicks.

Joel Embiid is in super form right now – Definitely in MVP conversation along with Steph. He did have one incident in the last game against the Bulls, almost knocking out Lonzo Ball with a crazy uppercut, but apart from that he was dominant.

This latest win against the Bulls was the 1,000th win coach Doc Rivers presided over. If this continues, this team may also bring him his second championship ring.

