Basketball

“Chris Paul scored 61 points but not more in honor of his grandpa’s death”: How the Suns star’s grandfather death stopped the ‘Point God’ from setting a state record

Chris Paul
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"PJ Tucker turned $36,000 to $100,000 by buying some Nike Air Mags!": Heat star’s iconic ‘Back to the Future’ sneaker has to be one of the rarest ever
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Chris Paul
“Chris Paul scored 61 points but not more in honor of his grandpa’s death”: How the Suns star’s grandfather death stopped the ‘Point God’ from setting a state record

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA,…