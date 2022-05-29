“Blake Griffin called off his wedding with girlfriend of 8 years to date Kendall Jenner”: When Nets forward got together with ‘Kardashians’ star a couple years ago

Blake Griffin would call off his wedding with his longtime girlfriend to date Kardashians stars, Kendall Jenner, in 2017-18.

Kendall Jenner has had quite the long list of suitors to have come from the NBA. The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star even admitted that, unlike her sister Kylie Jenner, she preferred to date NBA players over any other profession such as hip-hop or rap artists.

Guys like Blake Griffin, Jordan Clarkson, and Ben Simmons are all players who have been involved with Kendall Jenner over the past few years, all of whom have not worked out. This of course, is evident by the fact that she is currently in a relationship with Phoenix Suns superstar, Devin Booker.

Also read: “Kendall Jenner’s design team decorated Booker’s $3.4 Million mansion!”: Suns’ Devin Booker used his girlfriend’s impeccable taste to style his home

Aside from D-Book, her relationship with Blake Griffin is one that made headlines quite a bit. This had to do with the nature of how they got together, around late 2017, early 2018.

Blake Griffin called off his wedding to date Kendall Jenner.

Blake Griffin fathered two children, a son and daughter, with his girlfriend of 8 years, Brynn Cameron, up until 2018. Cameron and Griffin even had a wedding planned out but the latter’s involvement with Kendall put a wrench in the whole ordeal, with their wedding soon being called off.

Things would escalate between Cameron and Blake soon enough as the former’s team went on to sue him after he ‘cruelly embarrassed his family with his public fawning over Kendall Jenner’.

Also read: “Devin Booker really cut open Kendall Jenner’s hands while guarding her”: American supermodel reveals how the Suns’ superstar takes pool basketball way too seriously

The lawsuit stated that he promised to take care of her and their two children after reassuring her that she could leave her job in sports marketing and interior design.

Blake would eventually get past this and continue on with his relationship with Jenner. They would not stay together for long however as around March of 2018 saw them split and her move on with Ben Simmons a couple months after.