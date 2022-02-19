Basketball

“Chris Paul has been more valuable to his team than any other player in the last 2 seasons”: Stephen A Smith continues making the case for the Point God as the most valuable NBA player this year after the Suns’ 47-10 start to 2021-22

"Chris Paul has been more valuable to his team than any other player in the last 2 seasons": Stephen A Smith continues making the case for the Point God as the most valuable NBA player this year after the Suns' 47-10 start to 2021-22
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“ESPN, y’all gotta start putting more Grizzlies games on national television!”: Ja Morant, while drinking tequila shots in a limousine, calls out ESPN for not showing his team love
Next Article
“Kendrick Perkins stopped playing basketball two years before he retired”: Richard Jefferson hilariously goes at the former Celtic big-man during the All-Star Celebrity Game
NBA Latest Post
“I did what it takes to win”: Cole Anthony takes it to Twitter after he hilariously dropped down his shorts in hopes to distract Desmond Bane from shooting the game-winning free-throw
“I did what it takes to win”: Cole Anthony takes it to Twitter after hilariously dropping down his shorts in hopes to distract Desmond Bane from shooting the game-winning free-throw

With the game on the line, Cole Anthony hilariously dropped down his pants in hopes…