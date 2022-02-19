“Chris Paul has been more valuable to his team than any other player in the last 2 seasons”: Stephen A Smith continues making the case for the Point God as the most valuable NBA player this year after the Suns’ 47-10 start to 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns have undoubtedly been the story of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far. Stephen A Smith wants Chris Paul in MVP talks.

We’ve all been waiting for a drop-off from Chris Paul for about 5,6 years now. That’s not because we wish ill for CP3 and his health, but because of his injury history.

When Paul went down with a knee injury in 2009-10 for the New Orleans Hornets, a number of basketball fans feared that he’d never be the same again when he came back. Instead, Paul has used his IQ extraordinaire to become arguably a better performer than in his youth.

Aged the same as LeBron James, his longevity is something that flies under the radar because he hasn’t won a championship. But as much as mainstream media loves reminding us that Bron is 37, Chris Paul deserves the very same flowers, and probably more. He IS winning, after all.

Stephen A Smith makes a rallying cry for Chris Paul to be in the MVP conversation

Stephen A Smith has been among the biggest fans of Chris Paul over the years – well, who wouldn’t be? Stephen A is one of those voices in sports media who’ve always given props to the Point God and never disparaged his losses.

And when it comes to congratulating Paul for his newfound team success as the leader of the NBA’s most consistent performers, Stephen A is making sure he isn’t left behind any of the other talking heads.

“No player has been more valuable to his team over the last 2 seasons than Chris Paul! Don’t forget, the Suns were also-rans before CP3 arrived. Then last season, they went to the NBA Finals. And now they have the best record in basketball…by 6-and-a-half games!”

“Everyone’s looking up at Embiid in the MVP race right now. I get that, he’d get my vote. But let’s not call it just yet. CP is right there.”