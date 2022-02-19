“ESPN, y’all gotta start putting more Grizzlies games on national television!”: Ja Morant, while drinking tequila shots in a limousine, calls out ESPN for not showing his team love

Ja Morant lives it up on Instagram live on the way to All-Star weekend and calls out ESPN for not having more Grizzlies games on.

It would be difficult to predict the sudden upward trajectory the Memphis Grizzlies have had this 2022 NBA season. Ja Morant has led the way for the Grizz all season long, being named an All-Star starter while also being the foremost vocal leader for the team as well.

With the Grizzlies possessing the 3rd best record in the Western Conference and the Utah Jazz slipping down the standings, Morant and crew will most definitely cement themselves further into that spot post All-Star weekend.

However, with the ASG around the corner and All-Star weekend happening right now, Ja Morant seems to be living it up even before reaching Cleveland. Safe to say that worrying about regular season standings isn’t something the 1st time All-Star is all too keen on this weekend as it’s clear he’s there to have a good time.

Ja Morant calls out ESPN for not putting on more Grizzlies games.

On the way to All-Star weekend in limousine, Ja Morant took to Instagram live and hilariously called out ESPN for not showing enough love to the Memphis Grizzlies and his alma mater, Murray State. While doing so, he was downing tequila shots because why not, first All-Star Game on the horizon, let the man live a little.

What is quite despicable is the fact that perhaps the most fun team in the league was ‘gifted’ merely 7 nationally televised games on ESPN prior to the season. January 26th saw them replace Grizzlies-Spurs with Heat-Knicks giving the Grizz one less game on national TV.

Heat-Knicks was a dud as it was a blowout while Ja Morant on that same night, dropped 41 points and made it clear he went off because the Grizzlies were taken off of national television.