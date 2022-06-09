Basketball

“Chris Paul was sick during the series against the Mavericks”: Suns veteran Eddie A. Johnson’s bold claim amid rumors of COVID outbreak 

"Chris Paul was sick during the series against the Mavericks": Suns veteran Eddie A. Johnson's bold claim amid rumors of COVID outbreak 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I bet you $5000 that I get a triple-double the next game!": When Kobe Bryant placed RIDICULOUS bet after Lakers teammate Chris Duhon challenged him after looking at LeBron James' stat sheet
Next Article
Valorant bans Split from Competitive Queue due to a Jett/Raze Hack: Watch how players were exploiting bug before the ban
NBA Latest Post
"Chris Paul was sick during the series against the Mavericks": Suns veteran Eddie A. Johnson's bold claim amid rumors of COVID outbreak 
“Chris Paul was sick during the series against the Mavericks”: Suns veteran Eddie A. Johnson’s bold claim amid rumors of COVID outbreak 

Former Suns player Eddie A. Johnson makes a sensational revelation about Chris Paul in light…