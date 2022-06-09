“Chris Paul was sick during the series against the Mavericks”: Suns veteran Eddie A. Johnson’s bold claim amid rumors of COVID outbreak 

Former Suns player Eddie A. Johnson makes a sensational revelation about Chris Paul in light of his performance against the Dallas Mavericks.

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise phenomenal season for the Phoenix Suns, who finished as the first seed. Monty Williams and his men created franchise history with the most no. of wins in the regular season (64-18) and were widely considered the favorites to win it all.

Coming off a Finals loss in 2021, the Suns looked more than determined this season, having their longest winning streak in franchise history with 18 consecutive wins. The addition of big men JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo only made things better for the Suns, providing them with size.

The lethal backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker continued to impress, with the latter even making a case for the MVP this season. The Suns were in complete cruise control during the regular season but failed to replicate that success in the playoffs, suffering an embarrassing exit at the hands of Luka Doncic and co.

Recently, Suns analyst Eddie A. Johnson made a startling revelation regarding the series between the Suns and Mavericks.

Eddie A. Johnson claims Chris Paul was sick during the western conference semi-finals.

In his 17th season, CP3 showed no signs of aging, leading the league with assists (10.8 APG) per game during the season. The veteran point guard would take control whenever required, especially during the 4th quarter of the games. Paul was as efficient as it gets with minimal turnovers.

Unfortunately, the Suns hit rough waters come post-season, barely making it past a Pelicans team in the first round. While Booker’s hamstring injury was a cause of concern, he would return in time for the series against the Mavericks.

On the other hand, Paul took the Suns past the Pels, averaging 22.3 PPG, 11.3 APG, 4.3 RPG, and shooting 56% from the field, but struggled in the series against the Mavericks. The twelve-time All-Star dropped to 13.4 PPG, 5.7 APG, and 4.0 RPG.

CP3’s FGA took a nosedive in the series against the Mavs, with him averaging 3.1 TPG. The Suns faced an embarrassing Game Seven exit at home, with Paul getting the heat for once again coming up short when it mattered. Nonetheless, Suns veteran Eddie Johnson revealed something shocking lately about Paul.

The former 6th MOY debunked the notion that Paul was nervous. While he didn’t reveal much, Johnson claimed the Suns guard was unwell during the series. Leading to further speculations after a recent report claimed that the Suns had a COVID outbreak during the conference semi-finals.

The Suns have a tough off-season lying ahead, with rumors of Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams having a rift.