“Chris Webber was my Favorite Player out of Everybody”: Kevin Garnett Dishes Out his Top 5 Power Forwards List

One of the all-time greats to play the power forward position, Kevin Garnett, had a stellar resume, winning almost every accolade in the NBA book, including the MVP and DPOY awards. Nonetheless, the Big Ticket’s unmatched competitive zeal and work ethic has been relatively unknown to the public eye.

Having played over two decades in the league, Garnett decided to capitalize on his high basketball IQ and knowledge of the game, donning the analyst hat, from joining forces with TNT to now having his podcast on Showtime Basketball.

A top 75 player of all time, Garnett’s understanding of the sport makes for a great watch. The latest instance of this is the former champion dishing out the top 5 power forwards of all time. The Big Ticket mix ranged from Tim Duncan to Chris Webber.

From raving about Rasheed Wallace’s 3-point shooting to Charles Barkley’s dominance, and lastly mentioning Chris Webber as his favorite player, Garnett was as candid as it gets.

Kevin Garnett names his top 5 power forwards of all time.

In a recent episode of KG certified, the Big Ticket found himself on the hot seat, touching down on an array of topics, including dishing out his top 5 power forwards of all time in the clip below.

“If I’m going of experience, I always put Sheed above Timmy, just because Sheed had a 3-ball and he was just as long as I was and it was super difficult to block, you know, metaphorically I had to do different things with Sheed that I could do with other players or fours that I couldn’t do with him and Duncan, that’s what made it such a chess match,” revealed KG.

“Karl Malone, he was super hard because he was super strong, I gotta throw Chuck (Charles Barkley) in there because Chuck was crafty, and then C-Webb was always a challenge for me, and Webb was my favorite player out of everybody.”

Well, it’s certainly difficult to argue KG’s list, however, one could make a case for Dirk Nowitzki.

Kevin Garnett calls Chris Webber his favorite player.

Standing at 6ft 10″, C-Webb had the ball-handling skills of a guard, coupled with his athleticism. The five-time All-Star had most of his success in Sacramento, finishing as runner-up to the MVP award on many occasions. The Hall of Famer even had his jersey retired by the Kings.

Garnett played C-Webb in 31 contests, having a 15-16 record against him. During those games, the Big Ticked averaged 23.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, shooting 41.9% from the 3-point line.

