“Kevon Looney 25 Look Like he 72 Years Old”: Kevin Garnett Hilariously Hails Warriors Center

Kevon Looney has certainly left NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett impressed, who cannot get over the Warriors center’s hustle mentality.

The 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Kevon Looney, has outperformed all expectations. Entering his 8th season, the 6ft 9′ center is coming off one of his best playoff performances. Not to forget his Game Six performance against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 conference semi-finals.

Kevon Looney got the start & put up 4 PTS, 22 REB, 5 AST! Most playoff rebounds by a Warriors in 35 years. Klay: “Kevon should go by Kevon Looajuwon because he was really just a freak out there. Guy has elastic arms.”pic.twitter.com/38bLfrJlQ0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2022

The former UCLA player took sole responsibility for the lack of size on the Warriors roster, averaging 7.5 boards and 5.0 points in the Finals. Looney impressed everyone with his grit and grind, so much so that even The Big Ticket Kevin Garnett couldn’t contain himself, heaping praises of the GSW center.

Earning flowers from one of the greatest power forwards in Garnett is no less than a tickmark off Looney’s bucket list. During a recent episode of his podcast KG Certified, the former Celtics champion seemed to be in awe of the Warriors center, hailing his hustle mentality.

Also read: “So I took that personal”: Kevon Looney takes a leaf out of Michael Jordan’s book grabbing a career-high 22-rebounds in a game-clincher

Garnett stated how Looney never feared guarding the bigs of the league, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic.

Kevin Garnett gets hyped up on Kevon Looney.

One of the most intense competitors this game has ever seen, Kevin Garnett, is one of the few players in NBA history to win both MVP and DPOY, showing his versatility as a player. The Big Ticket wasn’t one to go down without a fight, a similarity he finds in Warriors’ big man Looney too.

KG giving Loon his flowers 😭😭: “He gon fall 8 times, get back up, grab the rebound, guard AD, guard Embiid, guard [Jokic]. He don’t give a f*ck. He 25 look like he 72 years old”

pic.twitter.com/Q5OlYVkIkk — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 14, 2022

KG highlighted how the three-time champion didn’t hesitate to guard the A-Listers in the league, including AD, Embiid, and Jokic.

Kevon Looney’s future with the Warriors.

In other good news for Dub Nation, Looney signed a 3-year $22 million contract with the team. Considering the seven-foot James Wiseman returning this season, the defending champions haven’t looked scarier.

It will be interesting to see if Looney would now come off the bench with Wiseman back in the starting lineup.

Also read: “We drafted Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney. We developed them. We should be allowed to spend on them!:”: Warriors GM Bob Myers respond to critics as Dubs estimated to pay $475 Million next season