“Minnesota Timberwolves should’ve retired Kevin Garnett’s jersey, not Boston Celtics”: NBA Twitter debates which team should’ve retired the Big Ticket’s jersey number

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics announced that they would be retiring Kevin Garnett’s jersey at the TD Garden. The ceremony will take place on the 13th March 2021 before the Celtics match against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Garnett is one of the toughest basketball players of modern basketball. Over the course of his two-decade-long career, Garnett was a force to reckon with down in the post. Not only did Kevin have an insanely deep offensive arsenal, but he was also one tough player on the defensive end of the floor.

KG played tough basketball and had grit which was unparalleled. The fact that he never was shy to face any type of competition, is what set him apart from his opponents. Skipping college and entering the league as a young 18-year-old, The Big Ticket took no time to make an impact on the floor.

Throughout his 21-year career, Garnett built one of the most decorated resumes ever. The Big Ticket has 15 All-Star appearances, 9 All-NBA team selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, 4-time Rebounding champ, DPOY, MVP, an NBA championship and was even enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-Of-Fame a couple of months back.

There is virtually no accolade that Garnett has not accomplished. Just when we thought he had achieved it all, the Boston Celtics franchise decided to solidify KG’s legacy forever by retiring his jersey.

NBA Twitter goes crazy after the Boston Celtics announce Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement this upcoming season

That’s right. On Friday night, the organization announced that they would be retiring Kevin’s number which will be up in the rafters alongside several other legends like Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Kevin McHale, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and many others. The franchise announced that the ceremony will take place on 13th March 2021, right before Boston’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

While a few fans appreciated Kevin Garnett and Boston Celtics for this well-deserved jersey retirement, there were also a few who believed that the Timberwolves should have retired KG’s jersey.

Best pf of all time don’t @ me — Tacko Fall Fan 🍀🪣 (@Celtics_pats) August 20, 2021

He played 4+ seasons in Boston and parts of 2 others. He made All-NBA first-team, second-team or third-team only once during his time in Boston. Seems to me he would be more appropriate to have Minnesota retire his number because he played 12 years there… — Randy Carpenter (@randycarp) August 20, 2021

@Timberwolves so when we gonna get things figured out!!! This is super disrespectful that Boston has decided to retire his number before Minnesota. My guy was super freaking loyal and doesn’t deserve this. Great job Boston I have always appreciated yall. Got my fav player a ring — MyWolvesTough🗣 (@salq3) August 20, 2021

To be fair, Kevin Garnett did play 14 out of his 21 seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. No doubt, he is one of the best players the Timberwolves franchise has to offer. Irrespective, getting your jersey retired is a big achievement, and we should be nothing but happy for the Big Ticket.