Basketball

“Yo Cleveland, looks like we have something in common: getting rings because of LeBron James!”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at TV news station who put up hilarious graphic for the post game interview

"Yo Cleveland, looks like we have something in common: getting rings because of LeBron James!": Kyle Kuzma fires back at TV news station who put up hilarious graphic for the post game interview
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Made me relive moments"– Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto got Sebastian Vettel Vs Charles Leclerc flashbacks in Sao Paulo GP 2021 after tussle between current duo
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Yo Cleveland, looks like we have something in common: getting rings because of LeBron James!": Kyle Kuzma fires back at TV news station who put up hilarious graphic for the post game interview
“Yo Cleveland, looks like we have something in common: getting rings because of LeBron James!”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at TV news station who put up hilarious graphic for the post game interview

Kyle Kuzma has been at the receiving end of the stick for a long time…