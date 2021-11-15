“Yo Cleveland, looks like we have something in common: getting rings because of LeBron James!”: Kyle Kuzma fires back at TV news station who put up hilarious graphic for the post game interview

Kyle Kuzma has been at the receiving end of the stick for a long time now – but he’s proving himself finally with the Wizards

In the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 11, Kyle Kuzma went against an unusual opponent – Hecklers. Fans were prepared with Placards that read “LeBron Got Kuzma his RING!”. An irate Kuzma caught a glimpse of it to which he fired back, “Cleveland wouldn’t be sh*t without LeBron”.

To rub it into the fans even further, Kuz scored a game-high 22 points, 8-14 shooting, and 2 clutch threes late in the game. The Wizards went on to win the game 97-94, placing first in the conference. A lot has been said about Kuz and his performances during his stint with the purple and gold, but he is now killing it in the east with the Wizards.

News 5 Cleveland got hold of the encounter between Kyle and the fans, and they did not hold back and had a hilarious banner during the post-game interview. The banner read, “Won a Championship thanks to LeBron James“. The Washington Forward did not hold back on Twitter, just as he did not on the court. He definitely had the last laugh both on the court and off it.

Also Read: “Lakers fans would yell at me on the street, ‘Why is your team so bad?!’”: Magic Johnson broke down to Jeanie Buss how the Lakers failures affected his day-to-day life

City of Cleveland we have something in common 😅😭 nice too meet you https://t.co/4syPtvnKYS — kuz (@kylekuzma) November 15, 2021

Kyle Kuzma has more tweets than points – but he is by no means a bad basketball player

Kyle Kuzma and his time with the Lakers is somewhat of a mixed bag. On one hand, the fans knew the potential he had – early comparisons to Jayson Tatum weren’t out of place. On the other, he was just so inconsistent. One night he would go for 30, the other 0. His stats don’t give you the whole picture because those numbers even out a fairly jagged curve of his performances.

There might have been a reason that Kyle was the only one from the young core that wasn’t traded to the Pelicans – we don’t know what that is, and that may be a secret forever. Maybe it isn’t and the Pels just wanted someone more consistent. It is obvious that they would choose Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball over him, but Josh Hart is questionable. Putting that aside, Kuzma did play a role to help the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship at the start of this decade.

He definitely isn’t a flop or a bust – there is a good player in him. He wouldn’t be considered one of the best players of all time either – that is not his ceiling. The man is a solid player, but nothing more. Maybe he does prove everyone wrong and becomes one of the best we’ve ever seen. But realistically, everyone just wants him to be the best consistent version of the guy we see sporadically.

Also Read: “My dad pulls his hair out everyday trying to figure out how I’m a Packers fan”: Lakers superstar Anthony Davis explains how he’s a cardinal Chicago sinner for backing Aaron Rodgers and co

Whatever said and done, Kyle Kuzma is an NBA player – something only 400 odd people at a time can say they are. People may luck out and land a spot in the league, only a few manage to stay long enough. Which category Kuz falls in, we shall wait and see.