“My dad pulls his hair out everyday trying to figure out how I’m a Packers fan”: Lakers superstar Anthony Davis explains how he’s a cardinal Chicago sinner for backing Aaron Rodgers and co

Anthony Davis cheering for Packers wearing their green jerseys is a regular sighting in the pressers whenever the Lakers and Packers play on the same day.

After a shambolic performance against a struggling Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers did find their rhythm somewhat when they took on the Spurs. It was the night where the Green Bay Packers were taking on the Seattle Seahawks. And so, Anthony Davis did not fail to put a show of his own.

He wasn’t so happy after his team’s flop show against the Wolves a night before. And the Brow made sure everyone knew about it after that match. So he had to lead from the front against the Spurs, and boy did he do it the way Packers defeated Seahawks 17-0.

Lakers defeated the Spurs 114-106, behind AD’s complete game of 34 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block. And after the game AD joked about how he wanted to avoid overtime and a loss to watch the Packers game happily.

Was that a joke or a subtle dig at the teammates as they already have played 3 overtime games? Also, where does this love for Packers come from in a boy who grew up in Chicago? Let’s find out the latter part.

How did Anthony Davis become a Packers fan?

Every kid in Chicago grew up hating the Packers whether or not they loved football. They are the only team having more NFL championships than the Chicago Bears. But, according to the Lakers’ 8-time All-Star, he never liked football grew up. He talked about how when he entered the NBA, his teammates made him choose a favorite team.

“I was never a football guy and then when I got to the NBA, guys were like, ‘You’ve got to have a team,’” Davis said. “I knew some guys from the Packers and just became a fan. I get a lot of hate and stuff from it but I don’t really care. It’s football. It’s not my fault that the [Chicago] Bears aren’t playing well.”

Even his family doesn’t understand him picking the rivals over their hometown team.

“I hear it a lot from my family,” Davis said. “My dad pulls his hair out everyday trying to figure out how I’m a Packers fan.”

Now I’m not calling him a gloryhunter, but there are chances that the 2020-NBA champ only likes winning teams and hence chose to cheer for the team that has more NFL and Super Bowl trophies. TL;DR: I am calling him a gloryhunter.