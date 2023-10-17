Claiming LeBron James Never Redlines Despite ‘Going 12 On Scale Of 1 To 10’, Spencer Dinwiddie Hypothesizes Lakers Star’s Longevity

Spencer Dinwiddie was recently on the ‘Pat Bev Podcast with Rone’. While on the show, Spencer was asked to air his opinion on what makes LeBron so durable. Surprisingly enough, the Nets guard even had a very interesting insight into what makes LeBron different from most players, which allows him to dominate as the oldest player in the NBA.

Advertisement

According to Dinwiddie’s theory, LeBron simply has a higher ceiling than most, athletically. This allows LeBron to play most games without redlining himself like the others. Added to the fact that LeBron is built differently, in that he doesn’t sustain injuries very easily, due to his conditioning and size.

All of this aside, Dinwiddie also mentioned that LeBron is very meticulous with how he trains, eats, and rests. All of these things combine, in theory, to make LeBron an MVP-caliber player at 38 years of age.

Advertisement

Spencer reveals his theory to expose LeBron’s longevity

Spencer Dinwiddie, while on the podcast, laid down some interesting theories. While being asked about LeBron’s secret to longevity, Spencer came up with a slightly out-of-the-box answer. He told Pat Bev,

“My theory about like why LeBron never gets hurt is because he is never redlining. So his capacity is so high, right? He might do athletic plays which are on a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 12. But he really could do a 15, so he is not redlining. If you are always at that point of exhaustion, if you always like jumping your max height, and all this over 82[games], I feel like you just get hurt. You[ LeBron] have a certain threshold, that you can sustain, that higher than the next guy. You also just don’t break the same way, like other people do”.

LeBron James is by all accounts a freak of nature. But that isn’t the complete story, cause the league has always had freaks of nature like Vince Carter and Karl Malone. But LeBron’s stats over the last few years, clearly show that he is the best at his age, to ever play the sport.

Last year alone, LeBron played an average of 35.5 minutes, where he put up 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and almost a steal per game. These numbers are historic, regardless of age.

LeBron might just be slowing down finally

The Chosen One hasn’t had his best years with the Lakers. Even though LeBron did win the Championship in 2020 with the Lakers, injuries have started to catch up with him, and it’s not looking like it’s a one-off occurrence.

Advertisement

LeBron James has missed more games due to injuries and load management in his time with the Lakers than any other franchise. During his first year, LeBron only played 55 games, followed by 67 games in the years 19-20. The first two years saw LeBron miss time due to groin and back problems.

In the years 2021 and 2022, LeBron sustained more injuries to his hamstring, groin, and abdominal area, which saw him miss substantial time. But even though LeBron has slowed down, many believe that the King still has a few more healthy seasons in him.