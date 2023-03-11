Charles Barkley, Who Once Mocked San Antonio Women, Makes Snarky Remark Surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s Weight

Images of Charles Barkley and Victor Wembanyama Taken From USA Today Sports

Charles Barkley is not the kind of person who minces their words. In fact, his propensity to spew random out stuff is what makes him such a polarizing character. He does not hold back and we love it.

Well, not every time though. For example, he made a very funny remark on the whole Kendrick Perkins saga on ESPN. And in the same breath, just a few days later, he made a comment on Victor Wembanyama.

But the comment wasn’t about Victor, rather it was a derogatory snide towards the women of San Antonio, a hot topic that has been Charles’ bane.

What exactly did he say?

Also read: “Like LeBron James, I Buy My Own Sh*t”: Kevin Durant Shuts Down Twitter Hater By Taking a Metaphor Too Seriously

Charles Barkley on Victor Wembanyama: “He won’t have to worry about being skinny in San Antonio.” pic.twitter.com/Sqebis5Tsp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2023

“He won’t have to worry about being skinny in San Antonio”: Charles Barkley brings back his comments on women

While talking about Victor Wembanyama’s weight, which happens to be of major concern to a lot of NBA teams, Charles Barkley made a snide remark.

Barkley who has a grudge against the women of San Antonio, often calling them overweight and “fat”, decided to bring back the animosity.

He had to say this about Victor Wembanyama,

“I’ll tell you what, Victor Wembanyama will be great in San Antonio. If he goes to San Antonio, he’ll definitely gain some weight”, He went on to add, “he won’t have to worry about being skinny in San Antonio”.

That is one way to bring back old memories. Barkley must have known what he was talking about.

Charles Barkley believes Wembanyama would be the right fit in San Antonio: “I’ll tell you what, Victor Wembanyama will be great in San Antonio. If he goes to San Antonio, he’ll definitely gain some weight” pic.twitter.com/NrmjgEHHTg — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) March 10, 2023



Also read: Michael Jordan Once got Destroyed by 44-year-old $15 Billion Hedge Fund CEO in a Game of 1-on-1

Charles Barkley’s frictional stance on women in San Antonio

Charles has opinions on women and this one is quite fantastic in our opinion. To keep calling them big and getting away with it, it is funny how he hasn’t been a victim of cancel culture.

Charles Barkley on @1067theFan said Turner told him to stop making fun of “big ol’ women” in San Antonio. “You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jacka** trying to get you canceled…I’m trying to hang on ’til I’m 60 & then they can kiss my a**.” pic.twitter.com/GcbpnmalFU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 16, 2021

But then again, this is Charles Barkley, the bad boy of the 1990s. We don’t think today’s people can break his tough hide.

Also read: “I Wanna Be Declared as the GOAT!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Iconic Muhammad Ali Clip Hinting At His Feelings on Michael Jordan