Charles Barkley, Who Once Mocked San Antonio Women, Makes Snarky Remark Surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s Weight

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 11/03/2023

Charles Barkley is not the kind of person who minces their words. In fact, his propensity to spew random out stuff is what makes him such a polarizing character. He does not hold back and we love it.

Well, not every time though. For example, he made a very funny remark on the whole Kendrick Perkins saga on ESPN. And in the same breath, just a few days later, he made a comment on Victor Wembanyama.

But the comment wasn’t about Victor, rather it was a derogatory snide towards the women of San Antonio, a hot topic that has been Charles’ bane.

What exactly did he say?

“He won’t have to worry about being skinny in San Antonio”: Charles Barkley brings back his comments on women

While talking about Victor Wembanyama’s weight, which happens to be of major concern to a lot of NBA teams, Charles Barkley made a snide remark.

Barkley who has a grudge against the women of San Antonio, often calling them overweight and “fat”, decided to bring back the animosity.

He had to say this about Victor Wembanyama,

“I’ll tell you what, Victor Wembanyama will be great in San Antonio. If he goes to San Antonio, he’ll definitely gain some weight”, He went on to add, “he won’t have to worry about being skinny in San Antonio”.  

That is one way to bring back old memories. Barkley must have known what he was talking about.


Charles Barkley’s frictional stance on women in San Antonio

Charles has opinions on women and this one is quite fantastic in our opinion. To keep calling them big and getting away with it, it is funny how he hasn’t been a victim of cancel culture.

But then again, this is Charles Barkley, the bad boy of the 1990s. We don’t think today’s people can break his tough hide.

