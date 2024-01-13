Claiming To Be Happy For Kawhi Leonard $152 Million Extension, James Harden Wants To See Paul George Receive One Next

The Los Angeles Clippers just took care of the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, starting off their road trip with a win. Having won three games in a row now, James Harden spoke to the media after the win over the Grizzlies. Harden revealed his happiness over Kawhi Leonard getting a contract extension, hoping Paul George would be next to get one.

While talking to the media, Harden revealed how happy he was over deserving players getting paid. “Of course, you love to see guys get paid, especially someone who deserves it, like Kawhi. And then obviously PG as well, hopefully in the near future.”

He also hoped that Paul George would get a contract extension as well while not focusing on his own. Even PG13 addressed his potential contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. And now that Kawhi Leonard got a contract extension, George too is optimistic about getting one soon now that the team has locked in on Leonard.

As James Harden spoke to the reporters, he also said, “I’ve been through so much the last few years to where it’s like a sigh of relief and I figured I’d just go out there and hoop and have fun doing it. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Harden also mentioned how he is not focusing on things he cannot control. In fact, he is solely focused on going out there on the court and having fun.

James Harden had a controversial couple of years in the past. His time with the Philadelphia 76ers ended on a bad note after GM Daryl Morey promised him a max contract, only to back out of it later. So, even though The Beard may not be focusing on his contract right now, it is safe to assume that he’d want the same deal he was promised back in Philly.

Will James Harden return to the Clippers this upcoming offseason?

The Los Angeles Clippers recently signed Kawhi Leonard to a three-year/ $152 million extension. This move indicates how the Clippers are planning to go all in on their current squad and hoping to make a run for an NBA title.

Despite Kawhi Leonard’s injury-riddled past, Clippers president Lawrence Frank did not hesitate in giving him an extension. Instead, he seemed confident in Leonard’s skills as a player and what he brings to the team.

As per a report by CBS Sports, Kawhi Leonard was eligible for a four-year/$223 million contract extension. However, he instead took a smaller deal for the team to sign the rest of the stars in the coming months. And even Leonard expects his fellow All-Stars to hop in and sign an extension with the team.

Let’s see if everything works out for Los Angeles in terms of signing their star players back to the team. But a lot of it would rely on how well the Clippers do this season and in the playoffs too. Only time will tell where the cards land for LA in the coming months.