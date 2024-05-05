Russell Westbrook Puts Clippers Rumors to Bed With a Heartfelt Note on IG Stories

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) look for the ball on a foul shot during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers had one of the most promising regular seasons in recent franchise history, as the team had all its stars healthy and competing throughout the campaign. The Clippers also brought on James Harden and the remaining stars were able to work things out with one another. But alas, the team was eventually knocked out in only the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Clippers were not able to get over the Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks-shaped hump, losing the series 4-2. And with their early exit from the 2023-24 NBA playoffs, the future of the franchise was once again in question.

While Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s loyalty was not challenged, rumors were flying around about former MVP, Russell Westbrook being unhappy with the side and his role with the team.

So, within mere hours of elimination from the playoffs, there were rumors that Russell Westbrook wanted to leave the Clippers organization. However, Brodie was quick to shut down all talk on the matter, bearing a message for everyone via his Instagram stories.

At first, he took the time to explain why he felt he needed to personally talk about the topic at hand, saying that “sources” always fabricated stories. After ending his explanation on that, he said the following about his relationship with the LA Clippers.

“I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given. I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season! – Russ.”

Russell Westbrook took into consideration the expectations everyone had from the team and gave it his all this past season. He mentioned taking on a new role for the betterment of the team and was willing to do so again, if it helped his team win.

Brodie also claimed that he hopes to come back better and stronger for his team to win, putting away all the rumors surrounding his exit, to rest.

There has been quite a lot of excitement and while the Clippers may not have been able to get past the first round this year, others are confident that this roster, if given another year, can achieve wonders. However, especially given how many times this same line has been regurgitated about the LA franchise, only time will tell if this franchise will ever meet the expectations set on them.