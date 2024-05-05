Fans Rally Behind Bruce Buffer After Rare Blunder of Naming Loser as Winner at UFC 301: “Got Nervous”

May 5, 2024, Rio De Janeiro, Rj, Rio De Janeiro, Rj, Brazil: Anthony Smith (red gloves) battles Vitor Petrino (blue gloves) in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 5, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. ( /PxImages) Rio De Janeiro, Rj Brazil – ZUMAp175 20240505_zsa_p175_008 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

Anthony Smith shocked the crowd in Rio when he handed undefeated prospect Vitor Petrino the first loss of his UFC career on his home turf. Not just the crowd, as it seems even Bruce Buffer did not expect Smith to come out victorious when he made a huge blunder announcing the winner. Regardless of the slip-up, fans had the announcer’s back, trolling the American fighter despite winning the bout.

Instead of announcing Smith’s name, Buffer called out – “Still undefeated, Vitor…” before he realized his mistake. Despite the round 1 finish at UFC 301, Anthony Smith was surprised to see the renowned announcer commit such an error, turning around to take a look at Buffer as he called the shots. While Smith was a sport, laughing it off, online fans took the opportunity to trash Smith and support Buffer. One fan wrote,

On the other hand, some fans even got in some sly remarks, saying how shocked even the announcer was seeing Smith win a bout.

With ESPN sharing the moment of error online, fans were quick on their feet, prancing into action to get in some comments. Mentioning, the announcer’s emotional state, one netizen commented,

Whereas others stepped on the gas to denounce Smith’s victory, essentially calling it a miracle –

Many fans just thought it was funny as heck!

To be fair, Smith really stunned everyone by stopping the undefeated fighter right in his tracks with a vicious submission.

Anthony Smith shocks the world with a submission win at UFC 301

Once a championship contender, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith’s fall from grace was abrupt and unexpected. It was a steep descent after he challenged Jon Jones for the title at UFC 235 in 2019. Despite suffering heavy losses at the hands of Khalil Rountree, Johnny Walker, and Magomed Ankalaev, Smith seems to have bounced back to form in style, finishing the Brazilian Petrino with a guillotine choke.

Once the bell rang, Smith wasted no time, chopping down the leg of Petrino to force him to shoot for a takedown. But, Petrino came right back at Smith with a knee-buckling body combination. However, during his attempted takedown the Brazilian left his neck exposed, and Smith snatched up the submission to rack up the first underdog win of the night, wiping the 0 off of the Brazilian’s resume.