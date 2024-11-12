Cleveland Cavaliers’ 12-0 Start: How Many Teams in NBA History Have Started Their Seasons with 12 Straight Wins or Better?

After the Cleveland Cavaliers were ousted 4-1 by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals earlier this year, several trade reports predicted that the franchise centerpiece Donovan Mitchell could be on the move in search of greener pastures. However, Mitchell dismissed all such rumors and reaffirmed his belief in the Cavs before the start of the 2024-25 season. And we now know why.

Advertisement

The pastures in Cleveland couldn’t be any greener for Mitchell to thrive. The Ohio side is currently on a 12-game winning streak, sitting comfortably at the top of the Eastern Conference table with the best record in the league. Their Monday night win against the Chicago Bulls improved their record to 12-0, which is also the best franchise record in history.

Mitchell and Co. have done something in Cleveland that was a far cry even during the golden reign of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love. But which teams have actually done something similar in the history of the NBA?

Well, the list is not long. And yes, it does feature the 2015-16 Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors (2015-16)

The 73-9 Warriors are quite predictably the top pick in this list. Their 24-0 regular season win streak is still the longest streak in NBA history.

The Dubs were unbeaten for two months after the season started in October. Their streak ended after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated them 108-95 in December in what was their 25th game of the season. The loss also ended their 28-game total streak if we count the last games of the previous season.

However, the Warriors fumbled their season’s exploits in the postseason as they conceded a 3-1 lead against none other than, the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron would bring home the first NBA Championship in Cleveland’s history that year, something that Mitchell and Co. would look to emulate this year.

The Houston Rockets (1994-95)

The second team to appear on the list are not the ’96 Bulls, like many might have expected, but the team that won the Championship the year before, the 1994-95 Houston Rockets. Hakeem Olajuwon and Co. got off to a flying start that season, winning 15 games in a row.

The Texan side would see a bit of a downturn after that, even encountering a four-game losing streak at one point. The decline in the second half of the season would prompt a second place finish for the Rockets in the Western Conference, behind the 63-19 Seattle SuperSonics.

However, the Rockets would compensate for that in the NBA Finals, winning 4-3 against the New York Knicks.

The Washington Capitols (1948-1949)

The next addition to the list comes from the year the NBA was founded. The Washington Capitols went on a 15-0 run to start their 1948-49 BAA season. Unfortunately, they couldn’t win the BAA Finals to complement their brilliant start to the season.

The Dallas Mavericks (2002-03)

The fourth team on the list are the 2002-03 Dallas Mavericks, who went on a 14-0 run to start their campaign that year. The Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash-led squad finished third in the West with a 60-22 record. Their campaign would end against the San Antonio Spurs in the Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics (1957-58)

The Boston Celtics inevitably appear on the list to show just how rich their history is in the NBA. The Celtics recorded a 14-0 run that year to start the season, which would sadly end in a Finals loss against the St. Louis Hawks.

The Chicago Bulls (1996-97)

The Chicago Bulls finally make their much-anticipated appearance on the list. They had a 12-0 start in the 1996-97 season, the year after they finished 72-10. Michael Jordan and Co. celebrated the streak with an NBA Championship win, the second one of their second three-peat in the 90s.

The Seattle SuperSonics (1982-83)

The SuperSonics had the most unceremonious playoff exit among the teams on this list after starting their season on a roll. The Seattle side were swept in the first round of the postseason by the Trail Blazers. That’s quite a disastrous ending to their 12-0 start.

The 2015-16 Warriors 24-0 The 1994-95 Rockets 15-0 The 1948-49 Capitols 15-0 The 2002-03 Mavericks 14-0 The 1957-58 Celtics 14-0 The 1996-97 Bulls 12-0 The 1982-83 Sonics 12-0 The 2024-25 Cavaliers 12-0*

The Cleveland Cavaliers (2024-25)

The Cavaliers need to win just four more games to steal the second spot on this list. Their biggest obstacle on that path will be the 19th November NBA Cup group stage game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The way the Cavs are playing, beating the Celtics wouldn’t be a hard task.

But they are yet to play the defending Champions so far this season. Beating the team that nearly swept them last year wouldn’t be a walk in the park, or a walk in the Garden should we say.

The other three games before that matchup are relatively easier. The Cavs will face the 76ers next in Philly, which will be followed by a rematch with the Bulls at home. After that game, the Cavs will host the Hornets on the 17th of November.

Even though the team is on a record-breaking spree, Donovan Mitchell and Co. are likely to not lose focus of their postseason goals. The Cavs side have outperformed despite a majority of pundits writing them off before the season started.

The team is averaging a staggering 122.4 points per game so far, which ranks them first in the league. They are collectively shooting 52% from the field and 41.3% from the deep. So there is promise that they can deliver in the playoffs as well.

The team doesn’t have many superstar in their ranks, but one thing the Bucks and the 76ers have taught us this year, that star power doesn’t guarantee wins. So the Cavs will try to use the confidence gained from their brilliant unbeaten start to fuel a successful campaign in the rest of the season and the postseason as well.

Donovan Mitchell will have to use his experience to guide his team the right way as teams slowly settle into the season. But before that, Cleveland fans will follow every game closely to find out how far their team can go unbeaten.