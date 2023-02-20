“Expected LeBron James to make a push for MVP”: Skip Bayless Taunts LBJ for Exiting All-Star Game After Hurting His Wrist

LeBron James exited the All-Star game earlier than anticipated after an apparent injury. James was trying to block Pascal Siakam’s shot when he banged his hand into the rim and hurt his wrist. He did not return to the game after that.

The host of FS1’s Undisputed, Skip Bayless taunted LeBron James for exiting the game. He claimed that he expected LeBron James to try and win the MVP. However, by leaving the game mid-way, Bayless believes LeBron was disappointing.

Also read: “Nikola Jokic ‘Bullied’ LeBron James Into Picking Him”: Afraid Of Being Picked Last ‘Joker’ Made Sure He Was Taken Over Lauri Markkanen

Skip Bayless taunted LeBron James for leaving the All-Star game

Bayless was not only critical of LeBron James leaving the game early but he also took a dig at Bron’s recent comments. James, before the All-Star game today, suggested that the 23 remaining games were crucial for the Lakers and he had no intentions of missing two consecutive playoffs.

Skip on his Twitter account wrote: “Hate to hear this: LeBron is out for the 2nd half after hitting his hand on the rim. Expected him to make a push for MVP. For the Lakers’ sake, hope he’s OK for Thurs night vs GSt. He says the last 23 games are “most important of his regular season career.” Lakers sit 13th.”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 20, 2023

This is not the first time Bayless has attempted to criticize LeBron without reason or cause. He regularly connects two widely separate arguments and connects them to launch an attack against Bron.

James made a bold came about Lakers’ immediate future

Before the All-Star game, LeBron James sat down with the reporters and revealed his plans for the Lakers after the All-Star break. James claimed that the remaining 23 games would be the most crucial. Having missed the last season’s playoffs tournament, he declared his refusal to let the same thing happen this season.

James: “I want to make a push to make the playoffs. I don’t want to see myself not being part of the postseason for two years straight. It’s just not part of my DNA. We’re sitting up here talking about the [scoring] record and things of that nature, and that’s all cool, but I’m more passionate about trying to make the postseason and give ourselves a chance to compete for another Larry O’Brien Trophy. That’s just who I am. That’s what I’m cut from.”

“It’s 23 of the most important games of my career for a regular season.” – LeBron James on the upcoming Lakers playoff pushpic.twitter.com/CK1Z2mKLYX — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 19, 2023

Hopefully, 23 games should be enough for the Lakers to turn their season around. That being said, the Lakers inability to make good trades before the season ended up costing this team a legitimate opportunity for the playoffs.

But now that LeBron has made that very public statement, the responsibility to carry his team to the playoffs must feel even heavier on him than the fear of missing the playoffs yet again.

Also read: “Utah Cheering Karl Malone but Boo Kyrie Irving!?”: NBA Twitter Calls Out Audience’s Hypocrisy in 2023 All-Star Game at Salt Lake City