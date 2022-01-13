“C’mon Corey Kispert, shoot that!”: Kyle Kuzma seen getting mad at Wizards rookie for passing up open three that would have given the forward his first ever triple-double

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma has been somewhat of an underrated playmaker for Washington this season.

Kyle Kuzma has been one of those players who is changing the narrative about him this season. For the Washington Wizards this season, the forward is averaging 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a career-high 2.8 assists per game. Moreover, he is doing so at an efficient 45.2% from the field.

While the 2.8 assists isn’t something that necessarily stands out, he’s been passing the rock more often, especially in the last few games. To put things into perspective, over the last 3 games, the 26-year-old is averaging 4.3 assists a night, including a season-high 9 assists in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Kyle Kuzma with a season-high 9 AST Last 3 Games (all wins)

19 PTS, 10 REB, 9 AST, 64% FG

29 PTS, 5 REB, 70% FG

27 PTS, 22 REB, 53% FGpic.twitter.com/4ZVxDllrtp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 13, 2022

Kyle Kuzma gets frustrated at teammate Corey Kispert for passing up a shot that would have given him his first career triple-double.

Kyle Kuzma had an impressive 19-10-9 game in a recent win over the Orlando Magic. In fact, he had the opportunity to notch up his first ever triple-double in the same game. However, his dreams were crushed by teammate Corey Kispert.

With only 35 seconds remaining in the game, Kuzma, who had 9 assists at the time, dished it out to rookie Corey Kispert expecting him to let it fly.

However, the 22-year-old had other plans. He passed it off to KCP, who take a 3-pointer and missed, robbing Kuzma of a potential first ever triple-double, much to his frustration. Check out the play for yourself:

A Corey Kispert make would have given Kyle Kuzma a triple double. He was NOT happy Kispert passed it pic.twitter.com/rfnaz21feU — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 13, 2022

As you can see, Kyle Kuzma is quite clearly unhappy with his teammate. What’s worse is that he doesn’t even run back on defense that possession. In fact, the Magic had a chance to cut the game back to only 3. Luckily for Kuz, they ended up bricking the 3-pointer.

However, much blame can’t be attributed to Kispert, as he was looking to make the right basketball play. Moreover, it looks like the rookie wasn’t aware was on triple-double alert. Had he known, he probably would have let it fly.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been exceptional over the last few games. Due to his impressive recent displays, he is making a solid case for MIP Award. Over the last 5 games, Kuzma is averaging All-Star-like numbers. Over that period, the 26-year-old is averaging 27.4 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 52% FG.

The 26-year-old will now be focused on helping Washington to make the playoffs this season. The Wizards will next face a shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers side and will look to extend their 3-game winning streak.