“Kyle Kuzma has been playing some Most Improved Player type basketball”: Kendrick Perkins lauds the Wizards forward for his 29-point outburst vs OKC

Kyle Kuzma was absolutely sensational in the Wizards 122-118 win over the Thunder, dropping 29 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Ever since his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma has stepped up his game to an elite level. With the passing of every single, Kuz makes LeBron James, and the Lakers regret their decision of trading him away.

Currently, in the midst of a career-best scoring run, Kyle followed his historic 27-point, 22-rebound double-double with yet another efficient performance. Leading Washington to a 4-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 6-foot-10 forward put up a team-high 29 points, along with 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 70.6% shooting from the field and a +/- of +8.

Kyle Kuzma tonight: 29 Points

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

71% FG pic.twitter.com/32kCBu66KG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 12, 2022

Kendrick Perkins compliments Kyle Kuzma as he records his career-best 8th straight 20-point game

Analyst Kendrick Perkins has been mesmerized by the 26-year-old’s recent improvement in performance. After the former Laker’s 29-point outburst, Perks took it to social media, where he called Kuz’s game “Most Improved Player type basketball”.

“Kuzma may dress crazy and weird as hell… but when it comes down to what’s happening between those lines I can’t front his basketball game is on another level! I’m talking some Most Improved Player type basketball. Carry on…”

Kuzma may dress crazy and weird as hell… but when it comes down to what’s happening between those lines I can’t front his basketball game is on another level! I’m talking some Most Improved Player type basketball. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 12, 2022

Kuzma has been on a tear over the past few weeks. In the past 8 games, Kyle has averaged a solid 25.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Kyle will have to continue to keep up his performance if he wants to enter MIP conversations.

Kyle Kuzma over his last 8 games: 29 PTS – 5 REB – 3 AST

27 PTS – 22 REB – 1 AST

21 PTS – 11 REB – 2 AST

24 PTS – 9 REB – 2 AST

36 PTS – 14 REB – 6 AST

29 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST

25 PTS – 10 REB – 2 AST

22 PTS – 7 REB – 3 AST Give him his respect pic.twitter.com/UY1OfKyCJg — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2022

Currently, the Wizards are placed 9th in the East with a >.500 21-20 record.