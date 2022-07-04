“Steph Curry uses his $160 million net worth to recover with virtual reality! “: Warriors superstar’s personal trainer revealed Steph’s insane training regimen

Steph Curry puts his $160 million net worth to good use when it comes to his training regiment, truly making him an anomaly in the NBA.

In an era of player movement, the loyalty that Steph Curry has put on display and his unique skill set make him stand out as an all-time great. A winner of 4 championships with the Warriors, Steph’s legacy has been cemented in the NBA world.

Curry however did not enter the league as a sure-shot success story. The small guard from Davidson was not touted to be the all-timer he was. His persistent ankle issues did not help his case either.

Also read: “Stephen Curry has 80%+ wins in four consecutive seasons while Michael Jordan didn’t even have four in total”: The Warriors vs Bulls debate re-ignites

Stephen Curry’s work ethic and persistence have been well recorded. Steph is known for being one of the hardest workers in all of the NBA.

Brandon Payne, Steph’s personal trainer, elaborated on Curry’s insane workout regime with GQ Sports. Payne’s revelations reveal a picture of Curry that is beyond even what one expects.

What does Payne’s routine with Steph Curry include?

Payne describes the intense regime Curry puts in to sustain his mastery. Curry’s regime with Payne includes multiple coordination and balance drills. They also include various movement-oriented drills to support his constant off-ball movement.

Payne also reveals how Curry relies on technology to improve his game. On recovery days when Curry avoids hectic workouts, VR is the go-to plan of work.

Steph Curry does various coordination and reaction-based drills and games on VR equipment. According to Payne, this helps improve reactions and spatial awareness.

Steph’s off-ball mastery, handles and sharp reactions have fed off Payne’s training. A long-time affiliate of Curry’s, Payne attributes none of it to himself though. He refers to it as mere “seasoning on steak” with reference to the GOAT shooter.

No success comes easy. Steph’s journey to the top has been nothing but magical. But clearly, the magic did not come out of anything. Blood, sweat, and VR headsets contributed there.

Also read: “Stephen Curry Will be the First $60 Million Man Ever!”: Calculations Show Warriors Superstar Will Accrue Nearly $500 Million in Wages Between 2018-2026