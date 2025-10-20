Tyrese Haliburton Describes How He’s Been Able to ‘Lean On’ Jayson Tatum During Achilles Recovery

Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, who shared a similar script while on the Team USA roster at the 2024 Paris Olympics, would not have imagined how their paths would connect again. Both players suffered Achilles tendon injuries during the 2025 NBA Playoffs that will force them to miss most, if not the entire 2025-26 season. However, they seem to have found each other to fall back on.

Advertisement

Tatum and Haliburton did not get a chance to prove their mettle with Team USA in Paris. Even though he had won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2024, Tatum could barely find any minutes at the Olympics. Haliburton was in the same boat, and both players sat and supported from the bench.

Since then, both have proved their greatness in the NBA. Tatum strived to lead the Celtics to consecutive championships. However, his injury killed Boston’s chances in their second-round series against the New York Knicks. Haliburton’s injury may have been a bit more painful, considering it took place in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Their competitive fire will push them to return even better than they once were. Of course, that is much easier said than done. At least they have each other, and Haliburton has revealed that having Tatum around has had a great impact on him.

“Me and Jayson talk pretty often. Probably once a week, once every couple of weeks,” Haliburton said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “He was a great person for me to talk to, kind of lean on.”

Tatum, who got injured a few weeks before Haliburton, is further along in the recovery process. And the Celtics star’s intel has been a great help for Haliburton.

“He’s like six weeks ahead of me. Everything that he’s doing and has been doing, I have to look forward to,” Haliburton said.

Tatum may be a source of help for Haliburton, but he also has a figure whom he has looked for assistance. “He [Tatum] was telling me he would call [Damian Lillard] cause Dame was about six weeks ahead of him,” Chris Mannix revealed.

Lillard also suffered the same injury as the two stars, coincidentally, while facing Haliburton and the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. Tatum has learned from Lillard and applied it to his rehab.

The Pacers have already announced that Haliburton won’t return for this upcoming season. Tatum, on the other hand, hasn’t shut down the possibility. He has already been seen dunking, which is beyond surprising. It would be a shock if the Celtics star returned so quickly, but there will always be a first for everything.