Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Blazers Release Injury Report For the 6x All-Star

After starting the season like they have the biggest chip on their shoulders, Damian Lillard and Co have somewhat lost the vigor these past few days.

the Blazers have lost two games in the last three outings after winning four straight to start the season. Tonight they face the only Western Conference team with better a record than them – The Phoenix Suns.

The Suns, who are on a 5-0 run, have won all but one of their games and look solid to contend in the West again this season. And that one loss was against the Blazers in a game that went to overtime.

Will Lillard take the court in this one to assert Portland’s dominance in the West?

Damian Lillard is not playing against the Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers go as far as Dame Dolla takes them, and on Friday he’ll have the challenge to beat a Chris Paul-led team twice in 15 days.

As per Blazers’ injury report, the man who is averaging over 31 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in the 5 matches he has played this season, will not be playing against the Suns.

The Blazers squad, led by Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons will look to take this opportunity and prove that they are more than just Lillard.

And if they do perform well and take it close, nobody in the world would be as happy as the 6x All-Star who also must be already itching to get back on the court.

Dame Time should be on the court soon, maybe before the rest of their 5-game road trip ends on the 12th of November against the Dallas Mavericks, if not, tonight’s team will be responsible for winning as many games as they can.