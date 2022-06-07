“Colin Cowherd really comparing Draymond Green to YMCA players!”: Hawks’ Trae Young gives analyst a hilarious reality check for his analogy

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young clowns on Colin Cowherd for his take on Warriors heart and soul, Draymond Green, and Rockets star, John Wall

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may have put up somewhat of a valiant fight in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

What does that mean for players of the franchise? Well, it is time for some rest and relaxation, time to recharge your batteries, and of course, watch some good old basketball, even when you’re not playing it.

That is what Trae Young has been doing, and frankly, we here at The SportsRush have been enjoying every little remark he has been posting on social media. And we can’t just keep that enjoyment to ourselves now, can we?

So, here we are, bringing you yet another one of his Twitter quips. And let’s just say, Colin Cowherd may be one of the only ones that may not enjoy it quite as much as we did.

Also Read: “Shaq didn’t want to drink, so he bought a whole Hookah Bar!”: When Charles Barkley explained how Lakers’ legend hilariously flexed $400 million net worth just to arrange post-shoot plans

Trae Young laughs at Colin Cowherd for comparing Draymond Green to one of the untalented guys you see at the YMCA

Now, let’s be clear here. Draymond Green is far from untalented.

Sure, his skillset is vastly different from you expect from the typical NBA player. However, the things he does do, such as his defense, and his playmaking are amongst the best in the NBA. So frankly, comparing him to any untalented bloke just trying his hardest at the local YMCA can be just a tad bit disrespectful. But, it is the route Colin Cowherd seemed to choose, as he said this about the player.

Take a peek at the clip in the tweet below.

“John Wall has never made a teammate better. [Russell] Westbrook has never made a teammate better. Draymond Green has made every teammate he’s ever played with better… Find me the teammate Westbrook’s made better in his career.” — Colin Cowherdpic.twitter.com/kYDcTrUykI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2022

Now we get it. The man was trying to compliment Draymond, and in a weird way, it does make a little bit of sense. However, Trae Young didn’t let any of that get to him, as he put this out as a response on Twitter.

Dude comparing the YMCA to the League…🤦🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/UI3kTE26y4 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 7, 2022

Sorry, Colin. We want to give you credit for your unpredictable analogy, buuuuut we’re with Ice Trae on this one.

Also Read: “LeBron James wants to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors!”: Lakers’ star shares his desire to play for his California rivals despite being shot down by Curry once already