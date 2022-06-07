“LeBron James wants to play with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the Warriors!”: Lakers’ star shares his desire to play for his California rivals despite being shot down by Curry once already

Lakers star LeBron James goes on The Shop where he discusses with Maverick Carter how he wants to play for the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals. After making 5 straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, the Warriors had two terrible seasons. This year though, with Klay Thompson returning, the Warriors knew they had to go big. They went big for sure, reaching the biggest stage in the NBA.

The Warriors faced LeBron James in four out of those five finals, winning 3 encounters. LeBron took the win in 2016, making a historic 3-1 comeback. James has a history with the franchise, and there is deep respect between the two parties.

Earlier this year, LBJ was on The Shop, where he expressed his desire to team up with Stephen Curry. Being picked by one of the GOATs of the game to team up is an honor and Steph appreciated the same, but said he’d pass. Despite that comment, it seems like LBJ’s desire to wear the Bay’s colors hasn’t gone down.

LeBron James wants to be teammates with Draymond Green on the Warriors

Draymond Green, as we all know, is a delight to have on your team, and a nightmare to have as your opposition. Green isn’t afraid to lock horns with anyone, even if it’s with the star of the team. We saw the same back in 2018, when he got into a spat with Kevin Durant on the sidelines.

Just like Damian Lillard, LeBron James would also like to have Draymond on his team. Since Draymond isn’t going anywhere, it seems like LBJ wants to come to Golden State for him. In a teaser of the upcoming episode of ‘The Shop’, James was asked what team remaining in the playoffs would he like to join.

LBJ named the Warriors and said, “I would really like to get in a p*ssing match with Draymond Green. I love it when somebody cuss me out.”

LeBron says if he could join any team that’s made the playoffs this season, he’d join the Golden State Warriors. (via @ComplexSports) pic.twitter.com/GiEgVRS1UA — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 7, 2022

The episode this week would have Don Lemon, Amy Schumer, Fat Joe, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera. The trailer can be seen below.