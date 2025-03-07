College BB Analyst Names Jayson Tatum, Scottie Pippen as NBA Comparisons for Cooper Flagg

As the regular season nears its conclusion, the talk around the league surrounds those in title contention. Of course, the majority of the teams in the NBA don’t fall into that category. That doesn’t mean the rest of the season has no meaning. This is a pivotal time for lottery teams as they try to position themselves with the best odds for the draft. College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg’s recent NBA comparisons for top prospect Cooper Flagg illustrate why some teams are going to such lengths they are in hopes of landing the prospect.

Many teams are playing ‘Capture the Flagg’ this season, and rightfully so. Since the 2024 NBA Draft, teams have been looking ahead at the talent in the 2025 class. There is no prospect in the upcoming draft that is as hyped as the Duke freshman.

Greenberg made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up to reiterate that the hype for Flagg is worth it. When it comes to figuring out which players the 18-year-old reminds him of, Jayson Tatum and Scottie Pippen were two that came to mind.

“He’s got a little Jayson Tatum in his game, he’s got a little Grant Hill in his game, and he’s got a little Scottie Pippen in his game,” Greenberg said. “You’re talking about a 6-foot-9-inch guy that you can run your offense through.”

"I think [Jayson] Tatum, I think Grant Hill and I think Scottie Pippen." —@SethOnHoops on Cooper Flagg's NBA comparison pic.twitter.com/DYjMYIXVKh — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 7, 2025

The renowned college basketball analyst gave lofty praise for the freshman standout. His comparisons consist of two Hall-of-Fame players and one who is on their way to entering Springfield eventually. Those are big shoes to fill, but Greenberg believes Flagg is capable of doing so.

Flagg has been absolutely exceptional at Duke this season. Although his path to the NBA is crystal clear, there are doubts regarding his future.

Cooper Flagg is uncertain about the future of his basketball career

Time and time again, Flagg receives questions regarding his future, which he continues to push to the side. Many would assume that it would be a foregone conclusion that he would announce his decision to commit to the 2025 NBA Draft. That doesn’t seem to be the case.

Instead, rumors surrounding a potential return to Duke have begun to surface. In mid-February, Flagg hinted at his desire to return to Durham for another season.

“S**t, I want to come back next year,” Flagg said. He adores the environment playing in front of the crowd at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Flagg isn’t the first top prospect from Duke to contemplate staying another year. Former 2019 top overall pick Zion Williamson contemplated staying another season before legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski convinced him to declare for the draft. Duke coach Jon Scheyer may have to do the same with Cooper Flagg.