“DeMar DeRozan looks like prime Michael Jordan all of a sudden!”: Bulls Twitter erupts as DeMar leads comeback win from 19-point deficit over hapless Celtics

DeMar DeRozan put up 37 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists on 75% shooting from the field to lead the Bulls to mount a successful 19-point comeback against the Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls have been on a hot start this season. Making quite a few changes on the roster, the front office managed to surround Zach LaVine with stars like DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. And clearly, this team has been producing wins.

On Monday night, the Bulls grabbed their 6th win of the 7 games they’ve played so far. Playing against the Celtics, in a game that witnessed 8 led changes and 5 ties, it was the Bulls who managed to grab an improbable come-from-the-back win. Trailing by as much as 19 points in the second half, Chicago outscored Jayson Tatum and co. 39-11 to win the contest 128-114.

It was yet another outstanding night for DeMar, who put up 37 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists,1 block and a steal on a super-efficient 15/20 shooting from the field.

🔥 @DeMar_DeRozan drops a season-high 37 PTS to lead the way for the @chicagobulls! pic.twitter.com/9txkFAqKxf — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as DeMar DeRozan puts up a game-winning 37-point performance

As soon as DeMar put up 37 points to lead the Bulls to their best start since the 2012 season, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy with their reactions.

It’s crazy that DeMar DeRozan is actually just 1997-1998 Michael Jordan — Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 2, 2021

celtics fan here to say:

JESUS CHRIST HE IS FUCKING INCREDIBLE. WELL WORTH THE CONTRACT FOR THE BULLS — . (@PlayoffHuskies) November 2, 2021

DeMar DeRozan has been an absolute dog on this team so far pic.twitter.com/5yR2Z8OZBh — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 2, 2021

Zach LaVine too took out some time to laud his teammate’s season-high performance.

DEBO!!! — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) November 2, 2021

With his 2nd straight 30+ point night, DeRozan now averages 25.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists on 49.4% shooting in this young season.

The Bulls, with their 6-1 record, sit on top of the Eastern Conference. The team will now travel to Philly before they fly back to Chicago and play 3 games at home. While teams haven’t been considering Billy Donovan’sboys a legit title-contender, this squad really has the firepower to upset some powerhouses.