“Come back and change our son’s diaper, Giannis!”: Bucks star’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlespriggler has a hilarious back and forth with 2 time MVP on Instagram post

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend have a hilarious little moment on Instagram regarding their baby duties

If Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the epitome of a lovable NBA superstar, we don’t know who is.

The Greek Freak has seemingly checked every box in order to be adored by fans. An underdog story? Check. Going from incredibly doubted to unanimously expected in the NBA? Staying with a small market team through thick and thin? Check. And finally, winning said team an NBA championship? Well, you know how it goes.

But it isn’t just his on-the-court activity that makes fans adore him. It’s also his off-the-court banter and attitude that has had fans laughing constantly. And an example of this happened very recently.

As many in the NBA community know, the man absolutely loves social media and is very active on it. So, recently he posted a seemingly harmless post on Instagram. And what followed was a hilarious exchange between Giannis and his girlfriend in the comment section.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’ girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger hilariously roasts the Bucks superstar on his Instagram post

Even the greatest of celebrities aren’t exempt from baby duties. And who better to explain that to you, than this Bucks superstar’s family.

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a picture of him smiling from ear to ear, with the caption “What’s up people?”

And… well take a look for yourself. Peep the picture in the tweet below.

Giannis is a fool 😂 pic.twitter.com/wA9bosUjgT — Shad (@rashadalaiyan) August 23, 2021

At this point, we need to see a montage of just funny moments between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger, because we’ve already seen some hall of fame level humor from the couple.

And with the two reportedly having another baby on the way, we can’t wait to see the cute and hilarious moments the Greek Freak generates with two children to work with.

Maybe the guy should’ve been a standup comedian after all.

