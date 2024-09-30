“Comeback Starts Now!”: Ja Morant Gets MVP Hype After New Nike Commercial

The Grizzlies suffered a terrible season because of injuries to all their key players. Most importantly, their franchise player, Ja Morant, only played nine games because of a suspension and injuries. However, the All-NBA guard proclaimed his warning to the league in a new Nike commercial.

Morant is one of six players across the league that has a signature shoe with Nike. The new advertisement showcased the star’s resilient spirit. Fans weren’t able to contain their excitement. Nike captioned the post,

““When I’m hit, I always Get Up.” – @jamorant”

The commercial was released as a part of the marketing campaign of the ‘Ja 2’ sneakers. However, fans focused more on Morant’s story rather than the shoes. Spewing claims that this season will be like none before. Additionally, one fan confidently stated that the

“JA Comeback starts now.”

The 25-year-old guard will enter the season with a huge chip on the shoulder. One fan believes that there is an ‘MVP season incoming’.

Overall, fans are just excited to see Morant back on the court. His explosive and acrobatic finishes resulted in him being a fan favorite. One fan couldn’t contain his joy, saying, ‘Let’s get it!’

Morant getting into a championship mentality

The 2024-25 season will mark Morant’s sixth year in the NBA. He hasn’t been able to get passed the second round thus far in his postseason career. The Grizzlies star is determined to create history in Memphis.

Ahead of the Grizzlies’ training camp, Morant boldly confessed the team’s aspirations ahead of the season. He said,

“[From] day one, we need to practice and play and be ready like we are a championship team.”

Memphis’ team is a bit different since their 2022-23 season, which resulted in the second seed in the Western Conference. However, they are no longer with key players such as Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, and Xavier Tillman. They were replaced with Marcus Smart, Zach Edey, and GG Jackson.

It will take time for the team chemistry to develop. However, that hasn’t turned off NBA experts from maintaining high levels of faith in the Grizzlies.

NBA legend, Kevin Garnett, didn’t hesitate in his assessment of Memphis this season. He proclaimed that the Grizzlies would be ‘top five in the West’. With Morant’s lead, Memphis has the tools to legitimately compete for a title.