Kevin Garnett Shows Faith In Ja Morant, Predicts Them To End Up Top-5 In The West

There has been a remarkably high level of parity, with no certainty etched within one team in the 2024-25 NBA season. Despite suffering a boatload of injuries the past season, the Grizzlies are prepared to return to contention. NBA legend, Kevin Garnett, displayed the utmost faith in Memphis’ bounce-back season.

Garnett took to his ‘KG Certified’ podcast, where he passionately advocated on behalf of the Grizzlies. He said,

“It ain’t no question mark. Hey listen, all y’all who ain’t got Ja in your narrative, you’re tripping… I got them top five in the West.”

The legendary Celtics big man’s emphatic take was provoked following Pierce’s claim that the Grizzlies are the biggest question mark in the league. Before their unfortunate injury-riddled year in the 2023-24 season, the Grizzlies were the second seed in the West.

In the 2023-24 season, Memphis suffered a string of injuries. Initially, Ja Morant missed the first 25 games due to suspension. Once he returned to action, he only played nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only member of the team to play over 65 games in the season.

However, Garnett is under the belief that a fully healthy Grizzlies roster can give any team in the Western Conference a run for their money. As a result, Pierce refuted Garnett’s claim. He listed the teams that the Grizzlies will have to compete with; such as the Nuggets, Thunder, Timberwolves, Suns, Kings, and Pelicans.

However, Garnett isn’t the only person with strong faith in the Grizzlies. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has gone on record as being a prominent believer of Memphis, even surpassing KG’s expectations.

The Grizzlies will be a problem this season

During an episode of ‘NBA Today’, Perkins proclaimed that he views the Grizzlies as a potential top-three team in the West. Moreover, Ja Morant’s attitude remains laser-focused ahead of the upcoming season. The superstar guard gave an insight into his mindset in an Interview with ABC24 Memphis.

“[From] day one, we need to practice and play and be ready like we are a championship team,” Morant said.

Young stars such as Tyrese Haliburton and Tyrese Maxey became the talk of the league last season. Morant’s absence from competition resulted in a serious case of recency bias. As a result, Morant has become underrated.

In his last full season, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. Teams were unable to find an answer for the explosive guard. The Grizzlies will benefit from the progression of Desmond Bane along with other young players such as GG Jackson.