Comedian Tracy Morgan Talks About Converting Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe to a Knicks Fan

The New York Knicks have the privilege of playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. Consequently, it always attracts celebrities, from Spike Lee to Anne Hathaway to Tracy Morgan to a Knicks game. The 30 Rock alum is one of the most well-known comics in the world but to the basketball community, he’s lifelong Knicks fan.

Advertisement

Morgan was even there for the dark days during the team’s postseason drought. Thankfully, this current Knicks roster has fulfilled the entire fandom’s wishes of being a competent team. As a result, he has been extremely vocal regarding his support for the team, even going as far as gifting each player on the team sneakers worth $2700 a pair.

Morgan’s latest project is a television show titled The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins starring Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. It may seem like an unlikely pairing, but the English actor recently tagged along with Morgan to a Knicks game. So, it looks like Morgan has already begun the Knicks indoctrination of Radcliffe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy Morgan (@tracymorgan)

Radcliffe watched as Knicks secured a 112-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1. Photographers captured Radcliffe getting quite into the game.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morgan provided some context to the whole affair.

“He was humble at the beginning, but then towards the end of the game, he started cursing refs out,” Morgan said.

It’s crazy to imagine Radcliffe with a hostile attitude at a basketball game. After all, the UK native has a reputation as an extremely polite and reserved individual. However, he took a few pointers from Morgan when it came to basketball etiquette.

“I said, ‘Daniel, chill out.’ He’s like, ‘Clean that glass eye, ref!’ As soon as [the referees] missed a call, ‘Clean that glass eye!’ And I gave him that to yell out,” Morgan revealed.

Safe to say, Radcliffe fit right in among the Knicks faithful. After just one game, he earned his place as a newly crowned member of the Knicks’ fandom.