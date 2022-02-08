“Copy”: Jaylen Brown seems dejected as he takes it to Twitter after LaMelo Ball gets named as Kevin Durant’s All-Star replacement

Jaylen Brown was snubbed from being named an All-Star yet again as LaMelo Ball was picked as Kevin Durant’s injury replacement.

With Kevin Durant getting injured and missing the All-Star game for a 2nd consecutive year, several people speculated Jaylen Brown to be one of the frontrunners to be picked as KD’s replacement. However, despite averaging a solid 23.9/6.5/3, Brown was not selected for his 2nd All-Star game.

Instead, Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball will be suiting up for the prestigious event, making him the youngest All-Star since LeBron James in 2005. The former ROTY has been putting up 19.5/7.1/7.5 with the Hornets having a worse record than the Cs.

Welcome to the show, @MELOD1P Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will replace Kevin Durant in the #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/lcEDG8VANC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2022

Brown seemed to have taken this snub quite personally. Without talking a lot about it, JB took it to his Twitter with a one-word reaction.

Copy — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 7, 2022

NBA Twitter consoles Jaylen Brown after getting snubbed off his 2nd All-Star selection

As soon as Jaylen sent that tweet out, NBA Twitter was consoling the Celtics guard.

How did LaMelo make it over Jaylen Brown? Absolute disgrace to this sport. https://t.co/ZiCsifyeTU — Dubs(41-13) (@dubsforever7) February 7, 2022

Take this message from the pic.twitter.com/bErHvb0qRU — simba entei james (@EnteiSimba) February 7, 2022

@FCHWPO the second half of the season pic.twitter.com/yHSGnhMPEx — Ace of Ghetto (@AsawnAsvp) February 7, 2022

Jaylen Brown vs. the NBA All-Star Committee pic.twitter.com/oKTsGfzqJH — ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) February 7, 2022

You were robbed bro pic.twitter.com/ruvELrKyEv — Ibra ‍️ (@Ibra_Goat) February 7, 2022

don’t even worry about it JB wake em up pic.twitter.com/vMadJT6aMk — savion. (@hooper_919) February 7, 2022

I’m really sick of the Jaylen Brown disrespect ngl. — Taco Jay’s Tacos ☘️ (@Kryynt) February 8, 2022

Brown should definitely use this as motivation and help turn things around for the Celtics in the second half of this season.