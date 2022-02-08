"Thunder with rebound after rebound.... and here comes Lu Dort over Stephen Curry": The 22-year old collects OKC's 6th consecutive rebound with a putback slam over the baby faced assassin 

OKC Thunder forward Luguentz Dort performs a putback slam on Warriors superstar Stephen Curry following a one-of-a-kind play.

The OKC Thunder put up a great fight against the formidable Warriors roster but would, unfortunately, lose the game, courtesy of the Splash Brothers. However, the highlight of the night belonged to Lu Dort. The Thunder forward threw down a jam on two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

The above moment involved one of the rare plays that had the Thunder collect five back-to-back offensive rebounds. The basketball gods blessed the Thunder despite the Warriors having the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jonathan Kuminga in the paint.

Thunder with rebound after rebound … AND HERE COMES LU DORT (via @BallySportsOK)pic.twitter.com/GlYEh0frSc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 8, 2022

The half-minute play had OKC attempt 5-shots, but none swished through the net. It was the sixth rebound that Dort took flight, performing an incredible putback jam. The 22-year old had everyone in shock, posterizing three-time champion Curry.

Nonetheless, the Warriors would prevail over the Thunder, extending their winning streak to 9-games. The Dubs currently hold the longest active winning streak in the league.

NBA Twitter reacts to Lu Dort’s putback slam on Stephen Curry.

Both Dort and Curry put up impressive performances, respectively. While Dort was the leading scorer on the Thunder with 26-points, Curry was one assist shy of a triple-double. The Thunder would rally back during the fourth quarter, but the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay would spoil their night, hitting back-to-back daggers.

Nonetheless, the highlight of the night belonged to the Canadian Baller Lu Dort as he slammed Curry on the floor with his putback dunk.

steph is now 0/2 against follow up dunks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pE7m3XSJV6 — Maki (@Makibaoh011020) February 8, 2022

Masked Dort > Masked LeBron — Dante (@__DanteV) February 8, 2022

Dorture chamber 🔒 — DK (@SupermanDK) February 8, 2022

Thunder got 47 offensive rebounds on one possession that ended with Masked Lu Dort flying in for a put back slam on top of Steph Curry. He’s not the hero OKC deserves, but he’s the hero OKC needs. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 8, 2022

Oklahoma City got six shot attempts on that single possession. It was capped off with a Lu Dort putback dunk. — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) February 8, 2022

The 6″3′ OKC forward is currently averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, shooting 40% from the field this season.