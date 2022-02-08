Basketball

“Thunder with rebound after rebound…. and here comes Lu Dort over Stephen Curry”: The 22-year old collects OKC’s 6th consecutive rebound with a putback slam over the baby faced assassin 

"Thunder with rebound after rebound.... and here comes Lu Dort over Stephen Curry": The 22-year old collects OKC's 6th consecutive rebound with a putback slam over the baby faced assassin 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Gary Trent Jr. was depressed and so down in Portland, but he’s in a much happier place in Toronto”: Gary Trent gets brutally honest while discussing about his son’s time with the Trail Blazers
Next Article
Watch: Sinatraa reacts to BBG Boi's insane 2 second ACE against Rise
NBA Latest Post
“Copy”: Jaylen Brown seems dejected as he takes it to Twitter after LaMelo Ball gets named as Kevin Durant’s All-Star replacement
“Copy”: Jaylen Brown seems dejected as he takes it to Twitter after LaMelo Ball gets named as Kevin Durant’s All-Star replacement

Jaylen Brown was snubbed from being named an All-Star yet again as LaMelo Ball was…