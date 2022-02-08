Basketball

“LaMelo Ball is the 3rd youngest All-Star behind LeBron James and Kobe Bryant”: NBA Twitter lauds Hornets point guard for making his first All-Star selection replacing an injured Kevin Durant

"LaMelo Ball is the 3rd youngest All-Star behind LeBron James and Kobe Bryant": NBA Twitter lauds Hornets point guard for making his first All-Star selection replacing an injured Kevin Durant
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"One of the best T20 batting display from Jason Roy": Mohammad Amir eulogizes Jason Roy for maiden PSL century vs Lahore Qalandars
Next Article
"Absolute disgrace": Shane Warne upset with Cricket Australia's treatment of former head coach Justin Langer
NBA Latest Post
"DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game....": Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries
“DeMar Derozan is still at the top of his game….”: Zach LaVine is all praises for the All-Star teammate for carrying the Bulls despite multiple stars out with injuries

As Chicago Bulls take on the Phoenix Suns, Zach LaVine comes out praising DeMar DeRozan…