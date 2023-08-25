“Cost Me $600,000 Originally”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Platinum Silver Lamborghini Reminded 7ft 1″ Legend of Rich Drug Dealers

Shaquille O’Neal’s humungous 7ft 1″ frame means that he has no hope of fitting into any of Lamborghini’s sports cars. However, a net worth of $400 million also means that he can throw money at any problem. Following suit, Shaq bought himself a highly modified Lamborghini that cost him a whopping $600,000. While the vehicle reminded him of ‘rich gangsters in his neighborhood when he was little,’ the LA Lakers legend ended up selling the car in a disastrous deal that saw him lose a lot of money, according to his book, Shaq Uncut.

O’Neal has a very impressive car collection that includes some classic retros along with some modern machines as well. A collection that consists of over 30 cars, it notably includes the likes of a custom Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Charger, and a Lamborghini Gallardo, among many others. The 51-year-old’s frame means that he has also had to spend quite a bit of extra money to get them custom-fitted for his size.

Shaquille O’Neal once bought a $600,000 Lamborghini only to sell it for $120,000

O’Neal revealed in his book that his Lamborghini was silver-colored, and was effectively a combination of two cars. He ended up buying another old Lamborghini to have a finished vehicle that could fit him comfortably. O’Neal revealed in his book that the car reminded him of the vehicles some of the richest gangsters in his old neighborhood drove:

“That’s being a Shaq-a-matician, except for one small little detail. The Lamborghini cost me $600,000 originally. So I lost a lot of money on it. The reason it cost so much was I bought a brand-new Lamborghini and then I bought an old, beat-up Lamborghini. And in order for me to fit into it, they had to chop them both in half and then superglue it together. It was a beautiful car, hardtop, platinum silver. I have to say, when I was driving that car around, it made me think about those rich drug dealers from my neighborhood in Newark. I can still remember one guy cruising around in his muddy-green Benz and the other one, tooling around in his suped-up Volvo. I wanted so badly to be driving around in a cool car, so I closed my eyes, whipped up some happy thoughts, and put myself into some of the finest automobiles in the world.”

Shaq’s incredible car collection includes a few of the most expensive cars in the world, according to Way. Shaq’s tremendous net worth means that he can easily continue to splurge on some of the most luxurious vehicles in the world. However, given how he spoke about the $600,000 Lamborghini, it is likely this car was the closest to his heart.

Which is why his losing it was such a tragedy.

Shaquille O’Neal ended up losing big money on his $600k Lamborghini

While O’Neal spent $600k on the luxurious custom-made Lamborghini, he only sold it for $120,000. This was because he wanted to buy a new car, which was available for $110,000 online.

Shaq wanted to put another $10,000 into the vehicle after selling his Lamborghini. However, he ended up forgetting that he had paid around $600k for the vehicle.

The sale of the car for $120,000 meant that he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars on the vehicle. Still, considering the kind of money he continues to make to this day, O’Neal can afford to buy whichever vehicle he wants. So, it’s unlikely he is kicking himself over it.