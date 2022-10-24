“Cost me around $350,000″: 7’1” Shaquille O’Neal modified a Ferrari to fit him, spent only $9 on gas

Shaquille O’Neal and the expenditure he incurred, when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, is a staggering discovery, to put it mildly!

Shaquille O’Neal is an eminent figure within the basketball spectrum. His reputation precedes him. Its worth noting that the ‘Shaq’ we know today, is a product of the dedication and hard work O’Neal has put in over the past three decades.

It’s the primary reason, that the 1992 number-one draft pick, was provided a lucrative contract north of $120 Million for a period of seven years. A record high at the time. With that, also came expenditure, which will leave you flabbergasted.

In his book labeled, ‘Shaq Uncut: My Story’, O’Neal shared an intriguing story of the time he landed in Los Angeles, and went hunting for a car to purchase.

O’Neal stated-

“When I got to LA I bought myself a silver Ferrari. I couldn’t fit in a regular Ferrari so I had the guy take the engine out of the back so he could adjust the seat and create some legroom for me. That meant he had to put the motor in the front. It was a nightmare—cost me around $350,000, but I had to have it.

When you are a big guy like me, people are always telling you, “Well, you can’t have that. You won’t fit. You are too big.” Even though I was big, I just wanted all the things all the little guys in the world had. I just wanted to be like everyone else. Really. Why is that so hard?”

Also read:Shaquille O’Neal Admits to Dropping $1.3 Million on 3 Rolls-Royces Purely Out of Spite

Shaquille O’Neal: The story unfolds.

At 7’1, and 325lbs, ‘Diesel’ is a rare human being. His stature and size have made him a burden for opposing players to deal with on the hardwood floors of an NBA court. However, the same dominance cannot be transcended into everyday activities.

His large frame has proven to hamper his movement, as is the norm. O’Neal went on to finish the story by citing that, the former NBA ‘MVP’ could only fill up to $9 of petrol in his car, due to the innumerate adaptations they had to make to the vehicle.

‘Shaq’ stated-

“By the time the guy fixed that Ferrari up for me, the only gas tank he could fit in the car was one—and I’m not kidding—from a lawn mower. The most gas I could put in at one time was about nine dollars’ worth. The guys on the team never let me forget it”

Just like every other person, the American also wishes to possess certain commodities that are available for the everyday person to use, however, his size places a hindrance to this. But, as indicated evidently by ‘Diesel’, there is always a solution.

Also read: Kobe Bryant Once Revealed His Distaste For His Own Peers Doubting His Capabilities Without Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal’s lifestyle!

In spite of engraving his name into basketball history as the most dominant player of all time, O’Neal will be fondly remembered for his jovial and convivial character.

The money earned, the houses bought and the opulent lifestyle that is on display would lead you to have a wayward impression of the four-time NBA champion.

Albeit, the Laker great has amassed a stellar amount of wealth from his playing career as well as his endorsements. The 50-year-old has a phenomenal collection of luxurious properties that he can dawn anytime he wishes.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Has Known Charles Barkley For 30 Years, Once Refused To Acknowledge His Existence