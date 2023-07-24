Costing $8,000,000 To Run, LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ School And Foundation Take Their Community Aid To Another Level

LeBron James is likely one of the greatest players to represent the NBA and has not taken that success for granted. He has donated large amounts of money to multiple causes, including donating $2,000,000 to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-Amercian History, along with funds such as the ONExONE. However, his magnum opus is inarguably the LeBron James Foundation, something that he has taken to another level in his city of Akron, Ohio. The foundation started the ‘I Promise’ school which accepts $8,000,000 of the district’s budget to run.

Advertisement

Apart from his foundation, LeBron has been associated with multiple charities. He has been an active member of society and is putting his wealth to good causes. This includes financial support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Children’s Defense Fund. The Los Angeles Lakers player has also been committed to fighting racism by supporting Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

LeBron James and his I Promise School

LeBron James has gone all-in on his efforts to improve the lives of children in Akron, Ohio. The foundation was laid in 2018 when he decided to open the ‘I Promise’ school that provides quality education, rent-free apartments, and free WiFi for underprivileged kids. If that was not enough, he also opened a job training center for the parents of the kids and is working on a healthcare complex. Here is the post by ‘AllHail Bball‘ on Instagram:

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvDfq5WJdoa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Through the LeBron James Foundation, the NBA champion is working to secure the lives of kids. It ensures they receive a quality education without the stress of financial burden. Not only has he planned to help the kids, but also their families. The project covers fully furnished apartments that are rent-free. It also trains the parents for jobs while focusing on their family’s well-being.

LeBron James’ wife gives out scholarships

Savannah James is the pillar behind everything that the James family is doing for the community. Through the LeBron James Foundation, Savannah is committed to improving the lives of the ones in need. With a mountain of wealth at her disposal, she provided nearly 40 million dollars worth of scholarships last year.

The NBA superstars realize they have an obligation toward the society that has provided them with so much love. The great ones do not take it for granted. LeBron James has received immense support from his fans. Having a difficult childhood, he understands the challenges it brought and does not want kids to face the same.