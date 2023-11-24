“Couldn’t Beat Him Up!”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Responded to Turkey Being Thrown at Him Back in 2022

Shaquille O’Neal is an irreplaceable part of the TNT crew. The Big Fella always finds a way to entertain fans, even if it involves throwing hands or other things. In the wake of Thanksgiving, it’s once again time to revisit our favorite festive moments on Inside the NBA, that once even involved a raw turkey being thrown at Shaq.

Advertisement

Last year, around the same time Shaq received a Thanksgiving gift he couldn’t forget. During a segment on the show in 2022, Shaq was seen pushing TNT producer Underdog’s face into a plate of Thanksgiving food. After the Diesel failed to execute his plan, he began to flee the crime scene but faced retaliation.

After recovering from the sudden onslaught, Underdog retaliated against Shaq, throwing a turkey at the Lakers legend. Shaq, who was taken aback by the retaliation, later responded by saying, “I couldn’t beat him up ’cause cameras were rolling. No witnesses. But I am gonna see you outside.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_mYyngMd2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

But this explanation from the big fella didn’t suffice, as the crew began to roast the four-time Champion. Ernie Johnson found the stunt the most amusing, as he encouraged Underdog to put the image of Shaq getting hit on the head on a t-shirt.

Shaq’s mom called Kenny

Of all the times that Shaq has been assaulted on the show, the incident with the turkey would take the second place. As for the first place, that would go to Kenny the Jet Smith, and the time he launched Shaquille O’Neal into a Christmas tree. Yes, you heard that right.

This incident took place just a month after the turkey incident itself. It happened during a segment of the show, which saw both Kenny and Shaq race to the big screen. But in a hilarious turn of events, Kenny pushed Shaq into a row of Christmas trees.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1600303761477378048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This incident left the whole crew in laughter, as Shaq was left wrestling with the tree. With help eventually reaching Shaq, he would let Kenny know that it was “Wartime”.

The matter would however be resolved as Kenny would have to apologize to Shaq’s mom. Even though Shaq is 7’1, he is still a kid at heart. The childlike joy that Shaq exudes gets a laugh out of most, as the crew do a brilliant job of putting on a show, day in and day out.