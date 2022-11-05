“Couple of Girls”: Dennis Rodman, Who Won $89,000 Gambling, Detailed His Vegas Routine

Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman’s character has baffled the NBA community for decades. His eccentricity and unpredictability were defining pillars of his character. The Bulls legend, in addition to defying society, loved going to Vegas. It was, if we may, his safe place. In an interview, Rodman discussed his routine when in Sin City.

The Last Dance showed Dennis’ need to blow off steam in detail. The 5-time NBA Champion treated Las Vegas as a retreat. A place where he found peace in the midst of an ongoing internal turmoil. It is in Vegas where Rodman let go of all his inhibitions and did what his heart craved.

The Bulls legend in an interview discussed what he did when in Vegas and who he hung out with.

Dennis Rodman and his entourage went wild in Vegas

You may remember The Worm’s Vegas adventures from Last Dance. Hordes of Bikes cutting through traffic with Dennis Rodman at the helm. Stories of Michael Jordan pulling out his teammate sleeping with Carmen Electra.

The documentary quite possibly brought Dennis’ past conquests back to life. What the newer generation had forgotten was rekindled as brightly as a bonfire.

So, everyone wanted to know what his routine in Las Vegas was like. The Worm gracefully accepted the request and revealed it.

He claimed that he went to Sin City almost 25 times a season. After every couple of games, if Rodman had any time off, he would rush to the hub of gambling.

He also disclosed that he would hit the town with his bodyguards and a couple of girls. On further probing, Dennis claimed that he had just missed one game in his career because of partying too hard in Vegas.

The Worm once won $89,000 in Las Vegas

Rodman’s frequent visits to Vegas obviously involved a lot of gambling too. Then a defensive star, his NBA paycheck allowed big bets. He was making so much that spending thousands of dollars in Vegas meant nothing to him.

On one such occasion of gambling, Rodman lucked upon $89,000. The Bulls legend played only Craps and believed in betting big. His Bulls teammate Jack Haley, who tragically passed away in 2015, detailed his time spent with Dennis in the Sin City.

Haley: “I think he won $89,000 one night. I’ve seen him drop $200,000 in a weekend. Part of the $200,000 he lost, though, was the $89,000 he had won the week before. He won 89 the trip before, and he went back, and instead of the average $500 bet, it was a $5,000 bet. The next thing you know you’re in big trouble.”

As if winning $89,000 wasn’t enough, The Worm had to go ahead and lose $200,000. Perhaps a lesson in accounts could have helped him save some money.

