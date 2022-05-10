“Criteria for MVP that applies to Jokic this year, Harden in 2018, D-Rose in 2011?”: A LeBron James fan page asks a reasonable question as The Joker wins MVP over Joel Embiid

LeBron James has won several individual laurels to make his resume one of the greatest of all time, but his snubbed MVPs poke his fans more than him.

NBA has an award for the best player of the season that is decided based on the performance based on the regular season performance by a player.

Generally, a player wins it when he’s been better than other players in the league and also his team does significantly well following his brilliance in that very season.

Also read: “LeBron James did it 10 times, Michael Jordan did it 7 times!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo records a combined 200 points, assists, and rebounds in a playoff series for the 3rd time in his career

Except for maybe 2016, when Stephen Curry won the Unanimous MVP and a few of Michael Jordan’s MVPs, there’s almost no season in which the best player in the league wins the award.

If it worked like that Kobe Bryant wouldn’t have just 1 MVP and LeBron James might have had more than four. That’s just some bizarre and inconsistent way of deciding one of the biggest awards in the game.

Was LeBron James really overlooked for any MVP award?

An argument sparked on Twitter when a LeBron James fan page started a debate on whether James Harden winning the MVP over King James was fair. They also brought up his other snubs over the years.

The criteria for MVP changes every year. Jokic just won MVP with the Nuggets as the 6th seed. Remember when LeBron didn’t win MVP in 2018 because the Cavs were the 4th seed? pic.twitter.com/zuFqnYNowe — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) May 9, 2022

Serious question: Can someone name the criteria for MVP that applies to Jokic this year, Harden in 2018, and D-Rose in 2011? Team Record ❌

Regular Stats ❌

Advanced Stats ❌

Supporting Cast ❌ — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) May 9, 2022

Twitterati was ready with the answers. Some had the right answers and some were bang on.

I’m asking which one applies to all 3 — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) May 9, 2022

I love this page, but LeBron fans need stop debating the 2018 MVP. Harden won 65 games man. In the WEST. Harden deserved to win. — WGM  (@WhatGattusoMad) May 9, 2022

Terrible agenda.

Rockets were the 1 Seed, best record in the league 65-17. Cavs were 50-32. 15 more Wins + same stats. Nuggets are the 6 Seed, 48-34 record. The Runner up MVP Embiid was the 4 Seed, 51-31 record. 3 Game difference, Embiid only avg more points and nothing else. — Nurarihyon 🦦 (@dubbedfights) May 9, 2022

There hasn’t been a time in his career where LeBron has actually deserved to be the MVP. — 〽️elo (@TrolledByMelo) May 9, 2022

Ok so we give Bron that MVP 2018…. & give KD the ones LeBron won 2010,2012 & 2013 That’s how it works right ?

pic.twitter.com/KGqUVVaTWm — Dennis / #1 Kyler, Russ & Rose Fan ❤ (@RussNRoses) May 9, 2022

Although James should have many won more MVPs considering he has been playing at the top for 19 years relentlessly, he might have lost it because of voter fatigue which has robbed many other NBA legends of the deserved reward, including Michael Jordan.

Also read: “I dream of making my mother happy every day!”: When a teenage Lebron James revealed how his biggest dream surrounded Gloria James, not the NBA