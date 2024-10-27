Dalton Knecht Points Tonight: Did The Lakers Rookie Fare Well Against The Kings On Oct 26th?

Dalton Knecht has been an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ second unit throughout the preseason and first two regular season games. His humble 8-point performance in the previous game against the Suns helped the Lakers to mount a monumental comeback. The rookie, playing the first back-to-back game of his career, has proven to be a spark off the bench in tonight’s clash against the Sacramento Kings as well.

Dalton Knecht stats against Kings (Oct 26th, 2024) Points 10 Assists 1 Rebounds 0 Turnovers 1 FGM/FGA 4/7

JJ Redick only utilized nine players in the first half. Knecht’s offensive production in the opening two periods stood out more than any reserve player. The 7 points scored by him come at a great efficiency of 3-5 shooting from the field. Due to Max Christie taking upon the playmaker’s role, Knecht also only recorded one assist in nearly 12 minutes of playing time. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old was the spark that the LA side needed off the bench, resulting in a 64-60 lead heading into halftime.

The Lakers blew their lead early in the third quarter, leaving Knecht benched for the entire period. But he had an instant impact when brought onto the floor in the fourth quarter, leading to a LeBron James masterclass.

The 6ft 6″ guard knocked down a three-pointer at the first possession and trimmed the Kings’ lead to four points. This contested shot beyond the arc witnessed a momentum shift as Los Angeles went on a 21-0 run.

Knecht didn’t have any more offensive contributions for the remaining 8 minutes. However, his defense was worth lauding as he prevented Keegan Murray from scoring. Redick switched out the 2024 draft’s first-round pick with Austin Reaves to finish the game.

Knecht checked out with the best performance of his three-game career, receiving the most playing time and scoring a career-high 10 points. He will be able to celebrate this memorable performance as the 2020 champions clinched a 131-127 win despite De’Aaron Fox and co.’s late resurgence.

Dalton has visibly been more confident as the games pass. Lakers Nation will now hope that the youngster is able to produce several such productive outings in the upcoming five-game roadtrip.