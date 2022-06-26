“Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were better than Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal!”: NBA fan makes BRAVE claim amid rumors of Nets star’s potential future

Fan claims Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Nets man Kevin Durant formed the greatest NBA duo of all time

The Kevin Durant era of the Golden State Warriors was nothing less than absolutely unfair, was it?

In the regular season, maybe if you fought hard enough, and if this franchise was feeling lazy enough, maybe, just maybe you could grab a win during the regular season. But in the postseason, with this team completely healthy? Don’t even bother playing, just pack your bags and get ready for your ride home.

Of course, the two stars split up back in the 2019 NBA offseason, when KD chose to leave for the Brooklyn Nets. But, this duo still lives on strongly in fans’ hearts. In fact, one particular fan recently had the courage to make a certain claim about this duo. And let’s just say, ‘bold’ doesn’t even begin to define it.

Fan claims that Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry stand alone as the greatest NBA duo of all time

And yes, that includes the legendary duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Now, before we say anything else, how about we show you the tweet in question, here?

Take a look below.

Fuck all the debate. Steph Curry & KD are the best duo ever. pic.twitter.com/DVNpyS3PLp — jose (@KlayForTrey) June 26, 2022

We won’t lie, given just how dominant these two players were together, it isn’t impossible for Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to be the greatest duo of all time, in terms of pure ability at least.

But, greatness isn’t just defined by how good someone or something was during their hay day. Greatness is also defined by just how iconic said thing was as well.

Steph and KD may just be the best duo of all time when it comes to basketball skill. But the greatest… well that crown will always belong to Shaq and Kobe.

