“Damian Lillard and Giannis Teaming Up…”: Stephen Curry’s Brother Gives ‘Honest’ Assessment of Impact of $45.6M Move On 2023–24 Season

Dallas Mavericks recently held their Media Day for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Following interviews with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Grant Willams, Seth Curry’s interaction with the media has made some rounds on social media. Stephen Curry’s younger brother spoke about the formidable duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, shared by a Journalist on X. Having played alongside Dame for a season, Curry explained why the Milwaukee Bucks’ $45.6 million move was a great one.

Seth Curry has been a part of multiple teams throughout his 10-year career. The 6ft 2” guard represented the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season. During his lone campaign playing for the Oregon side, Seth played a huge role in the team’s success.

Playing more than 20 minutes per game in the postseason, the former Duke Blue Devil witnessed Lillard’s greatness throughout their run to the Western Conference Finals. Ultimately, the Trail Blazers suffered a sweep against Seth’s elder brother – Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Seth Curry talks about the Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo duo

Seth Curry was the latest personality from the basketball world to share his input on the Milwaukee Bucks’ latest blockbuster deal. During the Mavericks Media Day, the sharpshooter lauded Damian Lillard, calling him one of the best players in the league.

“[They] made the trade for a reason. Dame is still one of the best players in the league.”

Further, the 33-year-old commented on the Bucks’ All-Star duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Referring to the duo as a “tough opponent”, Seth spoke about the Wisconsin side’s chances of winning the 2024 Championship.

“Him (Damian Lillard) and Giannis teaming up should be another tough opponent. As good of chance as anybody in this league.”

As soon as the three-team trade was finalized, the Milwaukee Bucks witnessed a rise in their Championship odds. According to Vegas, the Greek Freak and Co. are the favorites to lift the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.

Seth’s squad has a deadly duo of their own

After three years and representing two different franchises, Seth Curry is back in Dallas for his third stint with the Mavs. However, the Texas side is a much different-looking squad than the two Mavs’ roster that Seth has played for.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently led by their All-Star backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The Kyrie-Luka pairing didn’t perform as well as everyone expected them to during their short stint as teammates for the final few games of the 2022-23 seasons.

However, this pairing has to be one of the more exciting duos alongside the GSW (Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson), the Celtics (Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown), and the Lakers (LeBron James-Anthony Davis), among others.