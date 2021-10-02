“Damian Lillard has more range than Stephen Curry!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Blazers superstar knocking down 8 consecutive long distance shots with ease

During training camp, Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard knocks down 8 consecutive shots from way beyond the three-point arc.

Damian Lillard is one of the top guards in the league today. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar is among the best shooters in the league who needs to be heavily guarded as soon as he crosses the half-court line.

This past season too, Dame was on fire the whole year. Dropping 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds on an efficient 45/39/92 shooting split, the Blazers guard was unstoppable and menace for the defense at any given point. He even led the Blazers to their 8th straight postseason appearance, with the 6th best record in the West. However, their year came to an end after MVP Nikola Jokic and co. handed them a 4-2 series defeat in the first round itself.

Entering his 10th NBA season this next campaign, Dame Dolla looks to be in spectacular form. He’s been averaging outstanding numbers and has been super consistent.

NBA Twitter reacts to Damian Lillard drilling 8 consecutive long-distance shots in practice

On the Blazers’ training day, Damian Lillard displayed his unreal long-range shooting. The 6-foot-2 sharpshooter managed to knock down 8 shoots from near the half-court line.

Here, have a look at how effortless did Dame make it look.

Just like Robert Covington, most of the fans too were left impressed. However, there are some users on NBA Twitter who still managed to troll Dame.

More range than Curry — Crooked Stevie (@DWade117) October 2, 2021

In today’s league it’s amazing he hasn’t left Portland yet. Lillard really built different — ⚡️✈️ (@Novackistan) October 2, 2021

Why can’t he do it in the playoffs tho🤔? — Official🐐||(0-0) and (2-1)| (@Officialj0nn) October 2, 2021

Does this mean you’re getting out of the first round of the playoffs? I’m sure he did this every offseason. How did that work out? — GOAT78 (@GOAT78) October 2, 2021

In such a busy offseason, sadly, the Blazers front office didn’t surround Lillard with a strong support cast, yet again. However, with Dame and CJ McCollum leading this team, there is no doubt that Portland could shock a few legit title contenders over the course of the season.